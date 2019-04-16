Facility growth is necessary to help meet customer demands and new product requirements

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005764/en/

Inside the new freezer farm at Vetter's US Development Service site. Picture source: Vetter Pharma International GmbH

Demonstration of consistent strategy to stay at the forefront in the market

Expansions will help meet an increase in customer projects

A second extension is in the final planning stage

Vetter, a global operating Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) announced today that a significant level of expansion activities are nearing completion at its US clinical manufacturing facility located at the Illinois Science Technology Park in suburban Chicago. The ongoing growth of the facility will help satisfy existing and ever-increasing future customer requirements as well enable meet the complex needs of newer drug molecules like peptides or antibodies, many which need refrigeration or freezing. New offices with 45 work stations, conference rooms and an archive room are also included. To support the increase in customer projects, a permanent second work shift will be added in Visual Inspection over the next months. A second shift in Quality Oversight is also planned. "This variety of activities is a further proof point of Vetter's consistent strategic approach to stay ahead of the market by focusing on the important service needs of our customers during their drug development journey; promptness; flexibility; high yield of their valuable API and, of course high quality," explains Dr. Claus Feussner, Senior Vice President of Vetter Development Service.

Since beginning full operations in late 2011, Vetter's US early-stage development site has been expanding to help meet growing customer demands. As recently as 2016, the site expanded its storage capacity by 150 percent to 3,700 sq. ft. With the new additions, most of which are expected to be completed by April, the site will increase its storage space by an additional 3,100 sq. ft. The new storage includes a 2,500 sq. ft. freezer farm as well as a planned 600 sq. ft. walk-in refrigerator. In total, 6,800 sq. ft. of storage space will result. A second extension, now in the final planning stage, will include an additional 1,500 sq. ft. of room temperature and freezer space. "When completed, the facility will have more than double the overall storage space we have currently available. This extensive expansion of freezer and refrigeration storage space represents the ongoing evolution in our Chicago business," summarizes Dr. Susanne Lemaine, Vice President Vetter Development Service Chicago.

Find the Vetter press kit and more background information here

About Vetter

Headquartered in Ravensburg, Germany, Vetter is a global leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with production facilities in Germany and the United States. Currently employing 4,500 individuals worldwide, the company has long-term experience in supporting biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers both large and small. Vetter services range from early stage development support including clinical manufacturing, to commercial supply and numerous packaging solutions for vials, syringes and cartridges. As a leading solution provider, Vetter appreciates its responsibility to support the needs of its customers by developing devices that contribute to increased patient safety, convenience, and enhanced compliance. Great importance is also given to social responsibilityincluding environmental protection and sustainability. Learn more about Vetter at www.vetter-pharma.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005764/en/

Contacts:

Vetter Pharma International GmbH

Markus Kirchner

Corporate Spokesperson Media Relations

Phone: +49 (0)751-3700-3729

E-mail: PRnews@vetter-pharma.com