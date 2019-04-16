Future FinTech Group Inc.: Future FinTech to Present at the 2019 Planet MicroCap Showcase on May 1 in Las Vegas

XI'AN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2019 / Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) ("Future FinTech", "FTFT" or "the Company"), a financial technology company and integrated producer of fruit-related products, today announced that the company's management is scheduled to present at the 2019 Planet MicroCap Showcase, April 30 - May 2, 2019 at the Bally's Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. Mr. Zhi Yan, the Chief Technology Officer at FTFT, will share highlights of company's strategy and operations.

At this year's conference, Future FinTech management will have the opportunity to network and meet one-on-one with a wide range of investors and larger institutional portfolio managers, key individuals, and companies of interest. Interested parties that wish to schedule a meeting with management should email ftft@dgipl.com.

About Future FinTech Group Inc.

Future FinTech Group Inc. ("Future FinTech", "FTFT" or the "Company") is incorporated in Florida and engages in fruit juice and financial technology businesses. The Company engages in the research and development of digital asset systems based on blockchain technology and also operates an incubator for application projects using blockchain technology. The Company and its subsidiaries are developing blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies for a variety of B2B and B2C real-life applications including a variety of financial businesses and the distribution, marketing and sale of consumer products. FTFT is also developing an operational online shopping mall platform utilizing blockchain technology and the shared economy. For more information, please visit http://www.ftft.top/.

About Planet MicroCap Showcase

Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together promising companies with well-known and influential microcap investors, fund managers and newsletter writers for three days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking in the nation's #1 destination for meetings and entertainment.

