Western Europe held the second highest value and volume share of the global confectionery sector at 30.2% and 27.8%, respectively, in 2018. It is forecast to record a value CAGR of 3.3% during 2018-2023, increasing from US$52,264.9 million in 2018 to US$61,548.1 million by 2023.

Growing desire for gourmet, sustainable and healthier confectionery products with health wellness attributes will drive sales. Chocolate is the largest category in the region, accounting for US$33,156.4 million (63.4%) of the overall sector in 2018, and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% to reach US$39,151.4 million by 2023. It is followed by the sugar confectionery and gum categories, which accounted for US$14,007.4 million and US$5,101.2 million sales in 2018 and are forecast to register a CAGR of 3.3% and 3.2%, respectively, during 2018-2023.

The Netherlands, the UK, Denmark, and Sweden are shortlisted as high-potential countries primarily owing to their large market size, high value growth rates, and rising per capita value growth levels. Among these countries, the UK is the largest market both in value and volume terms, while the Netherlands is forecast to witness the highest value and volume growth during 2018-2023. The Western European confectionery sector is fragmented with the top five brands Milka, Haribo, Dairy Milk, Kinder, and Ferrero Rocher accounting for an 11.5% share in 2018. Meanwhile, private label accounted for share of 8.7%.

Hypermarkets supermarkets is the largest distribution channel in the Western Europe confectionery sector with a value share of 48.8% in 2018. Convenience stores and food drinks specialists are the other leading distribution channels with value shares of 27.8% and 12.8%, respectively. Flexible packaging was the most commonly used pack material in the Western European confectionery sector, accounting for a share of 75.9% in 2018. Film was the most commonly used pack type, while prize off and carton folding were the most commonly used closure type and primary outer type respectively.

Scope

Sector overview: Provides an overview of the sector size, value, and volume growth analysis, across regions.

Change in consumption: Analysis on the shift in consumption of confectionery products by categories across the key countries in the Western Europe region.

High potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of top four high potential countries in the Western Europe region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

Country analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of four high potential countries covering value growth during 2018-2023, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends supported with product examples. It also includes analysis of the key challenges faced and future outlook for the region.

Health Wellness analysis: Provides insights on the health wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall confectionery sector during 2013-2023. The analysis includes key health wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of confectionery products in the Western Europe region, in 2018. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering confectionery with health wellness attributes in the same year.

Brand analysis: Provides an overview of leading brands in the Western Europe region and analyzes the growth of private label products in the region.

Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels for confectionery across the key countries in the Western Europe region, in 2018. It covers six distribution channels: hypermarkets supermarkets, convenience stores, food drinks specialists, vending machines, cash carries and warehouse clubs, dollar stores, variety stores general merchandise retailers, drugstores pharmacies, e-retailers, and other retailers.

Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various pack materials, pack types, closure types, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of confectionery.

Reasons to Buy

Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive summary

2. Market size and growth analysis (regional analysis)

Market size analysis Western Europe compared to other regions

Growth analysis by region

Growth analysis by country

Growth analysis by category

3. Identifying high potential countries in Western Europe

Identifying high potential countries methodology

High potential countries in Western Europe

Identifying high potential countries risk, reward, and opportunity analysis

4. Market size and growth analysis (high potential countries in Western Europe)

High potential countries in Western Europe Overview

Growth contribution analysis by country (1/2)

Growth contribution analysis by country (2/2)

Share of confectionery compared to other food sectors

Change in consumption levels by country and confectionery categories

Per capita consumption and expenditure analysis

5. Country Profiles (high potential countries in Western Europe)

The Netherlands

The UK

Denmark

Sweden

6. Success Stories

Confectionery in Western Europe: Case Studies

7. Company and brand analysis

Brand share analysis in Western European confectionery sector

Leading companies in Western European confectionery sector

Leading brands in Western European confectionery sector

Private label penetration in the Western European confectionery sector

8. Health wellness analysis

Health wellness analysis overview

Health wellness market growth analysis by country

Health wellness analysis key product attributes and consumer benefits

Leading health wellness companies by category share

9. Key distribution channels

Leading distribution channels by countries

Leading distribution channels by categories

10. Key packaging formats

Growth analysis by key pack material and pack type

Growth analysis by closure type and primary outer type

11. Challenges and future outlook

Key challenges

Future outlook

12. Appendix

