Madison Realty Capital Debt Fund IV LP Raises $1.136 Billion, Surpasses $1 Billion Target

NEW YORK, April 16, 2019a private equity firm focused on real estate debt and equity investment strategies, announced the final closing of Madison Realty Capital Debt Fund IV LP ("MRC Debt Fund IV"), the firm's fourth institutional real estate debt investment vehicle.



Adam Tantleff, Managing Principal of MRC, made the announcement.

The discretionary private equity fund raised a total of $1.136 billion in capital commitments, exceeding its original target of $1 billion. MRC sourced capital for the fund from a diverse group of global investors from the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, including public and corporate pension funds, foundations and endowments, family offices, and wealth managers.

"MRC is pleased to announce the final closing of our latest fund, which once again surpassed our initial target," Mr. Tantleff said. "As one of the early institutionally-backed private real estate debt funds we have grown our platform and increased our market share, and our newest fund provides us with over $4.5 billion of capacity to address the needs of our clients. We are especially grateful to our investors, both new and old, domestic and foreign, for their support.

In addition, we are pleased to announce that the firm has now completed in excess of $10 billion of debt and equity transactions since our inception 15 years ago."

MRC Debt Fund IV originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans, mezzanine loans and preferred equity interests. The firm's previous institutional real estate debt investment vehicle, Madison Realty Capital Debt Fund III LP, raised a total of $695 million in capital commitments, substantially exceeding its original goal of $600 million. MRC launched its initial debt fund in 2005 and raised in excess of $300 million.

About Madison Realty Capital (MRC)

Madison Realty Capital (MRC) is a New York City-based real estate private equity firm focused on real estate debt and equity investment strategies. Founded in 2004, MRC has invested in excess of $10 billion in the multifamily, retail, office, industrial and hotel sectors. The firm manages investments in the United States on behalf of a global investor base consisting of corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, university endowments, foundations, fund of funds, family offices, and high net worth individuals. MRC is a fully integrated firm with over 70 employees across all real estate investment, development, and property management disciplines. Debt strategies include construction and acquisition lending, special situation financing and debt acquisitions; equity real estate strategies include opportunistic and value-add investments as well as ground-up development. Among other industry recognitions, MRC has been named to the Commercial Observer's prestigious "Power 100" list of New York City real estate players and is consistently cited as one of the industry's top construction lenders.

Tom Nolan

Great Ink Communications

O: (212) 741-2977

E: tom@greatink.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e084e4e-052d-4c13-9eef-7baa89fadaea