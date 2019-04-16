The global bilirubin blood test market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 8% during the forecast period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005775/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global bilirubin blood test market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Drugs damage and reduce the liver's functioning ability and cause symptoms like jaundice, itching, abdominal pain, and a tendency to bruise and bleed. Drugs such as atazanavir and Evotaz increase bilirubin levels. The atazanavir drug causes the bilirubin levels to increase up to five times than the normal upper limit. A major percentage of people show a rise in their bilirubin levels in a laboratory test. To regulate the bilirubin levels in adult patients, bilirubin blood tests are done in large numbers. This is expected to drive the growth of the global bilirubin blood test market during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global bilirubin blood test market 2019-2023also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing demand for hand-held diagnostic devices market as one of the key emerging trends in the global bilirubin blood test market.

Global bilirubin blood test market: Increasing demand for hand-held diagnostic devices

Portable bilirubinometers are compact, single-purpose, and can be used by laboratory professionals to provide instant analysis of the blood sample. They eliminate the hassle of packaging and transport, which is leading to their increased demand over conventional devices. These devices are useful in checking bilirubin levels in newborns. For instance, Koninklijke Philips introduced the BiliChek System to assess the risk of hyperbilirubinemia in infants. The system is compact, has a rechargeable lithium battery, and is easy to handle. It also features BiliCal individual calibration tips made of disposable plastic to reduce the risk of infection. The increasing demand for such hand-held diagnostic devices with added features will lead to their adoption over conventional devices.

"Several vendors are combining advanced technologies to stay ahead of the competition. For instance, COBAS INTEGRA 400 plus introduced by F. Hoffman-La Roche features technologies such as absorbance photometry, turbidimetry, fluorescence polarimetry, and ion-selective electrode potentiometry. Similarly, AVI Healthcare offers hand-held transcutaneous jaundice detector for use in the dynamic clinical examination of newborns. The device is non-invasive and eliminates the discomfort in drawing blood. Many such advancements among vendors are expected to boost global bilirubin blood test market growth over the forecast period", says an analyst at Technavio.

Global bilirubin blood test market: Segmentation analysis

This market report segments the global bilirubin blood test market by application (infants and adults) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

North America led the market in 2018 with a market share of more than 41%, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The dominance of North America can be attributed to the high birth rates and the need for neonatal jaundice test in the first 48 hours after birth.

Looking for more information on this market? Request for a free sample reports

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005775/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com