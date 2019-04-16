Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on data analytics in finance. With the shifts in technology, regulation and global events, the financial services sector is facing critical issues that have given rise to operational risks, cyber risks, reputational risks, regulatory pressures, and investment risks. It is high time for the largest multinational financial firms as well as smallest community institutions to revisit their plans and utilize their data optimally to extract information necessary for important business outcomes.

Why is financial analytics important?

Customer segregation

Financial analytics can help companies to segment customers based on their age, behavior, gender, and interest. This helps in analyzing the spending pattern of an individual customer as well as offering better services to them. Financial analytics helps in uncovering a new set of opportunities that enable companies to identify valuable customers and provide the best financial offers to them to make them feel more valuable.

Fraud detection

This is one of the biggest problems that the banking and finance industry has been facing. The growing popularity of online transactions have resulted in a rise in incidents of cyber fraud. But by leveraging financial analytics, such incidents can be dealt with effectively. By using data analytics in finance, companies can understand and analyze the spending pattern of customers and their financial history. As a result, security on every unusual transaction can be increased and can help mitigate any fraudulent activity before it grows bigger.

Risk management

For every industry, risk management is a crucial factor. Risk in the financial services sector can come in any form such as an unrecoverable loan, a failed investment, and fraudulent activities. By leveraging data analytics in finance, companies can detect risks early by analyzing their financial data in real-time. Furthermore, this can help in increasing transparency levels of underlying assets and risk exposure.

