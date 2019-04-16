sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,20 Euro		+0,33
+4,19 %
WKN: 923269 ISIN: FR0000066755 Ticker-Symbol: PHT 
Aktie:
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HAULOTTE GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HAULOTTE GROUP SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HAULOTTE GROUP SA
HAULOTTE GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HAULOTTE GROUP SA8,20+4,19 %