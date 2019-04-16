Former Amazon Leader Joins Hinge Global as President and COO

Company opens Seattle office and prepares to scale business globally over the next year

CINCINNATI, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinge Global announced today that Dean Seifert joined as President and COO. As a member of the leadership team, he will oversee operations including creative, product and technology teams and will report directly to the CEO.

Seifert brings more than 25 years of global business leadership experience in both Fortune 500 and start-up companies. Previously, he held senior leadership positions at Amazon. As a Director and General Manager, Seifert was instrumental in growing the Amazon Gift Card program, launching several new products and expanding the offering throughout Europe and Asia. He also led Amazon's Dash Replenishment program within the Alexa organization, working with consumer electronics and appliance manufacturers to integrate automatic replenishment in to internet-of-things (IoT) devices.

"Dean has built an impressive track record of leading innovative, entrepreneurial organizations to achieve record growth," said Fred Killingsworth, CEO and founder of Hinge. "He has proven to be a successful and trusted leader and brings a strong reputation for developing people and inspiring teams. His wealth of experience in building scalable, global teams and technology will be a valuable asset as we accelerate the growth of Hinge into new marketplaces and geographies. Dean is emblematic of the breadth of the industry and technology experience that we continue to add to the Hinge family, and I could not be more pleased about his appointment to this critical role at this important time."

Seifert has also held executive leadership roles at Vantiv, TSYS, Western Union and First Data, leading organizations of product, technology, operations and sales teams.

"I am thrilled to join Hinge at this exciting time in their journey. Hinge has distinguished itself as the leading eCommerce Management Agency, providing a full spectrum of services to manufacturers and CPG's selling on Amazon. I'm looking forward to working with our talented team to expand our services to new marketplaces and develop innovative technologies that will drive better insights to our clients," said Seifert.

Hinge will be opening an office in downtown Seattle to expand sales and account management support for West Coast partners and clients. Seifert will be leading this operation and will maintain a regular presence in the Seattle location.

About Hinge Global

Hinge Global is a leading digital commerce company creating rapid and profitable growth for brands and manufacturers throughout global marketplaces. Our holistic team of eCommerce experts provides end-to-end solutions from business analysis to brand growth. Hinge Global's data-driven methodology ensures confidence and positive results.

For more information, visit www.hingeglobal.com.

Contact: Jon Feuchter, Marketing & Business Development at Hinge

Jon@hingeglobal.com | 513-473-4217

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/872646/HINGE_MAIN_2019_Logo.jpg