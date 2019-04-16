Unit4, a world leader in enterprise applications for services and people organizations, today announces the appointment of Mike Ettling as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Mike is an experienced business leader and was previously the President of SAP Successfactors, a leading provider of human capital management SaaS. He brings with him a wealth of expertise and insight across cloud-based technologies and business applications. Mike is a recognized leader in the sector with a clear vision for how technology can transform people-driven organizations and has a strong track-record earned at organizations including SAP Successfactors, NGA HR and Unisys.

Since Unit4 was taken private by Advent International in 2014, the Company has undergone considerable transformation and is now one of the largest and fastest growing midmarket SaaS businesses. There has been significant investment in the product portfolio, enabling Unit4 to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality cloud-based services to its clients. In addition, through investment in R&D and its global operating model, Unit4 is in a unique position to deliver world-class enterprise applications to an expanding customer base of people-centric organizations.

Mike takes over from Stephan Sieber who joined Unit4's senior leadership team in 2014 and served as Chief Executive from 2016. Stephan will continue to support the company during a transitionary period before leaving to pursue opportunities outside Unit4.

Léo Apotheker, Chairman of the Unit4 board, commented: "Mike takes on this leadership role at an extremely important and exciting time for Unit4. There is great momentum within the business evidenced by a 26% growth in Global SaaS revenues for 2018 as we have deepened our focus on people-driven organizations and are expanding our value proposition across multiple key strategic verticals. Mike's leadership, experience and passion for the application of innovative people-centric business software will be incredibly valuable as Unit4 enters the next phase of its development.

"We want to take this opportunity to thank Stephan Sieber for his contribution as CEO in helping the company evolve into the global leader it has become today and wish him all the best for the next chapter of his career."

Mike Ettling commented, "I'm delighted and privileged to be taking on this position at Unit4 at a time when client demand for effective digital solutions has never been greater. I look forward to helping customers enable and engage their people to successfully undertake their digital transformations and working with our world class and innovative team to consolidate Unit4's position as a leader in enterprise applications for the services and people industries."

