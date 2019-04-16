Stolt-Nielsen Limited Holds 2019 Annual General Meeting

LONDON, April 16, 2019 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) today announced that all agenda items were approved, and all nominated Directors were elected at its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held today at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.



The final dividend for 2018 of $0.25 per Common Share as recommended by the Board of Directors on February 14, 2019 was approved and will be paid on May 9, 2019 to shareholders of record as of April 25, 2019.

