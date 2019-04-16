Citi has expanded its ETF custody and fund services capabilities to include EMEA domiciled ETFs, following the successful buildout of its ETF Services platform in the US, Latin America and Asia.

Citi's core offering of ETF custody and fund services is supported by the firm's Advanced Citi ETF System (ACES), a new state-of-the-art technology platform that enables Citi to fully automate the entire ETF life cycle, from basket creation to order processing and settlement, significantly reducing operational risk and processing time.

"We are committed to establishing the premier presence within the ETF Servicing community, said Pervaiz Panjwani, EMEA Head of Custody and Fund Services. As ETF issuers and investors continuously require greater levels of efficiency, we are pleased to launch this comprehensive solution for European ETFs to help our clients navigate the challenges associated with a fragmented market environment via a truly global and fully automated platform."

Citi has been investing in talent and technology across its Markets and Securities Services franchise, making organizational changes, strategic hires and product developments, as well as leveraging its global capabilities to provide a holistic focus on ETFs for issuer and investor clients.

"Citi's business model enables us to support all aspects of the ETF lifecycle agnostically- from index creation, dedicated research and content, sales, trading, market-making, derivatives and securities lending, all the way through to traditional ETF fund administration, custody and common depositary," said Gareth Myburgh, EMEA ETF Product Manager. "The launch of Citi's ACES platform highlights our commitment to continuously strengthen our offering and support our clients' ETF needs holistically across products and geographies."

With over $20.6 trillion of assets under custody and administration 1 and the industry-leading proprietary network spanning over 60 markets, Citi's Custody and Funds Services business provides clients with in-depth local market expertise, advanced processing technologies and a wide range of fund services that can be tailored to meet clients' needs.

