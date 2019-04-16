Attached is a major shareholder announcement from Taconic Capital Advisors L.P.
Attachment
- Notification change in % of voting Shares- Taconic (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f4e0ce19-77d2-4e0e-8624-354ca105fdf1)
BrancheFinanzdienstleistungen
AktienmarktSonstige
Attached is a major shareholder announcement from Taconic Capital Advisors L.P.
Attachment
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|19:05
|Arion Bank hf.: Major shareholder announcement - Kaupskil ehf.
|Attached is a major shareholder announcement from Kaupskil ehf.
Attachment
2019 4 16 - Kaupskil notification in respect of voting rights (https://ml-eu.globenewswire...
► Artikel lesen
|18:29
|Arion Bank hf.: Major shareholder announcement - Taconic Capital Advisors L.P.
|Attached is a major shareholder announcement from Taconic Capital Advisors L.P.
Attachment
Notification change in % of voting Shares- Taconic (https://ml-eu.globenew...
► Artikel lesen
|12:53
|NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Arion banki hf. - Reduction in share capital
|With reference to an announcement made public by Arion banki hf. (symbol:
ARION) on March 20, 2019, the total nominal value of the company's listed share
capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be reduced...
► Artikel lesen
|12:41
|Arion Bank hf.: Reduction of Arion Bank's share capital
|At the Annual General Meeting of Arion Bank hf. on 20 March 2019 a motion was passed to reduce the company's share capital by ISK 186,000,000 at nominal value, totalling 186,000,000 shares, by cancelling...
► Artikel lesen
|Mo
|Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank: Major shareholder announcement from Taconic Capital Advisors L.P.
|Attached is a major shareholder announcement from Taconic Capital Advisors L.P.
Attachment
Notification Acquisition of Shares- Taconic (https://ml-eu.globenewswire....
► Artikel lesen
Nachrichten • Aktienkurse • DAX • Xetra-Orderbuch • Watchlist
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen • Nachrichten Börsen • Aktien-Empfehlungen
Branchen • Medien • Nachrichten-Archiv
Impressum | AGB | Disclaimer | Datenschutz • Presse • Mediadaten
RSS-News von FinanzNachrichten.de kostenlos für Ihren Browser und Ihre Homepage