WKN: A2JNAX ISIN: SE0010413567 
Aktie:
16.04.2019
(1 Leser)
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Arion Bank hf.: Major shareholder announcement - Taconic Capital Advisors L.P.

Attached is a major shareholder announcement from Taconic Capital Advisors L.P.

Attachment

  • Notification change in % of voting Shares- Taconic (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f4e0ce19-77d2-4e0e-8624-354ca105fdf1)

