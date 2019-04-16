ADECCO GROUP SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ALL AGENDA ITEMS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Zurich, Switzerland, 16 April 2019: At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Adecco Group, held today in Lausanne, shareholders re-elected all members of the Board of Directors. Shareholders further approved the Board of Directors' dividend proposal of CHF 2.50 per share, the proposed maximum amount of remuneration for the Board and the Executive Committee, and all other agenda items.

Shareholders attending the Adecco Group's AGM, confirmed the following members of the Board of Directors for a further term of one year: Rolf Dörig (Chairman), Jean-Christophe Deslarzes, Ariane Gorin,

Alexander Gut, Didier Lamouche, David Prince, Kathleen Taylor and Regula Wallimann.

Shareholders also voted in favour of the proposal to pay a cash dividend of CHF 2.50 per share for the financial year 2018. The distribution will be out of available earnings. Ex-date of the dividend payment is 23 April 2019.

Furthermore, shareholders approved the maximum total amount of remuneration of the Board of Directors for the office period from the AGM 2019 until the AGM 2020 as well as the maximum total amount of remuneration of the Executive Committee for the fiscal year 2020, with 92.6% and 94.8% favourable votes respectively. The Remuneration Report 2018, which includes details of the actual remuneration paid, was approved by shareholders in an advisory vote with 86.5% of votes in favour.

The Compensation Committee was elected directly by the shareholders and consists of the following members: Jean-Christophe Deslarzes, Kathleen Taylor and Didier Lamouche.

Shareholders also approved the Group's Annual Report 2018. Ernst & Young Ltd, Zurich was re-elected as auditors of Adecco Group AG for the business year 2019. The AGM approved all other agenda items including the capital reduction by way of cancellation of own shares after share buyback (3,231,750 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.10 each).

To read the Annual Report 2018 online or download the full pdf version, follow this link (http://ar.adeccogroup.com/).

Financial Agenda

Ex-dividend date 23 April 2019

Q1 2019 results 7 May 2019

Q2 2019 results 8 August 2019

Q3 2019 results 5 November 2019

