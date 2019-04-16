A New Commute Cooler Bag Option for Day-trippers: TOURIT Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on Indiegogo

Amazon's Top-seller Among Daypack Coolers for 2 Years Ready to Simplify Your Life

DENVER, Colorado, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TOURIT, a brand specializing in soft cooler and cooler backpack will launch its first crowdfunding campaign ("TOURIT ZOOM TRAILER: The World's Coolest Cooler Bag") on Indiegogo for its new product, ZOOM TRAILER, an all-in-one daypack cooler.

"There are few coolers designed specifically for daily use, and that is the market gap that TOURIT is trying to fill. Most brands focus on two totally different needs - outdoor professionals and ice pack consumers. Backpack coolers in the market are either too large and high-priced or designed with one single function. TOURIT's ZOOM TRAILER is multifunctional. It is more than a cooler and could be used as a commuter bag, messenger bag, or an outdoor bag for simple outdoor activities, such as bicycling, hiking, and more," said Nicole, Product Manager of TOURIT.

Using TPU materials that comply with US FDA standards for safer food storage, the all-in-one daypack cooler can be used for storing food and beverages. With freeze packs, it keeps items cool for up to 24 hours. Using reflective material to increase visibility when consumers use it for cycling is another useful feature. Its bottom straps make it useful in different mounting scenarios.

Key product specs:

Color : Black/Red/Green/Grey/Navy

: Black/Red/Green/Grey/Navy Dimensions : 17.75*11.75*7 inches

: 17.75*11.75*7 inches Design features : TPU material/Reflective material/water-repellent zipper/Duraflex accessories/"9" shaped hook/Bottom straps

: TPU material/Reflective material/water-repellent zipper/Duraflex accessories/"9" shaped hook/Bottom straps Capacity : 20 cans or single 15.6" laptop

: 20 cans or single 15.6" laptop Net Weight : 1,100g

: 1,100g Country of origin: China

The Campaign will run from April 16 to May 15, 2019, with special offers to backers including an Indiegogo Exclusive offer of 43% off and an ice pack for the first 50 units, and an Early Bird offer of 28% off for the next 500 units. All orders will be fulfilled immediately after the Campaign ends.

"TOURIT has been ranked top for 2 years under the daypack cooler section on Amazon. We will also collect more feedback from our backers and initial product users through this Campaign, which will be helpful for the development of our next-generation product. The strong product development capabilities we had will help us to increase our brand awareness among our targeted consumers," said Lynn, Marketing Manager of TOURIT.

For more information about the campaign, please visit: http://bit.ly/2IpBkiX

For more information about TOURIT, please visit:

https://www.tourit.com/

https://www.facebook.com/touritoutdoor/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdzfpcsk7qgchhJghyirJkg

https://www.instagram.com/touritoutdoor/

Contact:

Lynn

Phone: 702-751-5839

Email: marketing@tourit.com

