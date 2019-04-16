Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2019) - RISE Life Science Corp. (CSE: RLSC) (the "Company" or "RISE") today announces the further expansion of its product portfolio with new offerings from its Life Bloom Organics brand.

On March 20, 2019, the Company previously announced two new oral spray formulas to its suite of product offerings. To meet the specific needs of athletes, RISE launched a targeted Muscle Recovery Formula to enhance the daily routines of those with active lifestyles. To address requests from female customers seeking to ease occasional discomfort stemming from common premenstrual symptoms, Life Bloom Organics also launched its PMS Formula. Both products are hemp extract oral sprays that pair organic, non-GMO hemp with proprietary nanotized technology for high-quality products designed to address everyday wellness.

Life Bloom Organics is now rounding out its signature oral spray offerings with the following new formulas and delivery systems to meet the various lifestyle needs of its consumers.

Oral Spray Intimacy Formula

Joining the popular oral spray line is Life Bloom Organics' new Intimacy Formula, which combines 120mg certified organic, non-GMO, US-grown hemp extract with arousal-enhancing botanicals to help create a more pleasurable sexual experience for its users. Intimacy Formula is designed to help the average person relax, get in the mood and enjoy the moment.

Life Bloom Organics is making exciting moves into new categories with the introduction of two new delivery systems: quick-dissolve oral tablets as well as topical products.

Quick-dissolve Oral Tablets

The Life Bloom Organics brand's classic oral spray formulas, Sleep and Wellness, as well as its newer Muscle Recovery, PMS, and Intimacy formulas, are all now also available in a convenient quick-dissolve tablet form. Life Bloom Organics tablets provide users with the lasting benefits of the oral sprays, now in the convenience and portability of a fast absorbing chewable incorporating powdered hemp-based CBD and functional ingredients.

Topical Muscle Recovery

Life Bloom Organics also now offers topical solutions with the launch of the new Muscle Recovery Lotion and Muscle Recovery Balm. The new additions feature LBO's proprietary nano CBD extract along with magnesium sulfate and soothing natural emollients, resulting in a quick-absorbing lotion and a deep-action, rich balm for focused muscle recovery.

"We have listened to our customers - they are asking for the range of product types they see in the marketplace, but featuring our hemp-extracted CBD, functionally designed formulas, and quality guarantee," says Chief Product Specialist Andy DangVu.

Life Bloom Organics' proprietary Nano hemp extract formulas can be found at natural health food markets, chiropractic offices, specialty retailers and dispensaries in New York and California, as well as online at www.lifebloomorganics.com.

Life Bloom Organics has additional products planned for calendar Q2 2019.

About RISE Life Science Corp.

RISE is currently developing and evolving medical and adult-use hemp-based formulations to create general use health and well-being products for the emerging consumer category made possible by the legalization of hemp in the United States pursuant to the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018. The Company launched its CBD-based sexual wellness products in June 2018. The acquisition of Life Bloom Organics in July 2018 expanded RISE's portfolio of CBD products from sexual health and wellness products to include general wellness, sleep, sports and muscle recovery and PMS products and provides access to Life Bloom's existing channels of distribution and production in the United States and California in particular. RISE also leverages Life Bloom's proprietary process of nanotizing CBD for increased bioavailability (without psychoactivity) in future products created under the RISE brand umbrella.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in RISE's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, continue, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should, target, goals, projections, anticipated" and similar expressions, are forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements including the Company's expectations with respect to pursuing new opportunities and its future growth and other statements of fact.

Although RISE has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: general economic conditions; pending and proposed legislative or regulatory developments including the impact of changes in laws, regulations and the enforcement thereof; reliance on funding models; operational and infrastructure risks including possible equipment failure and performance of information technology systems; intensifying competition resulting from established competitors and new entrants in the businesses in which the Company operates; insurance coverage of sufficient scope to satisfy any liability claims; fluctuations in total customers; technological change and obsolescence; loss of services of key senior management personnel; privacy laws; leverage and restrictive covenants; fluctuations in cash timing and amount of capital expenditures; tax-related risks; unpredictability and volatility of the price of the Company's securities; dilution; and future sales of the Company's securities. Further risks include operational risks of operating in the U.S.; U.S. federal regulation risks; variation in U.S. state regulations; change of U.S. cannabis laws; security risks; risks related to permits and authorizations; risks related to potential acquisitions; risks on liability, enforcement complaints etc.; banking risks; marketing, sales, manufacturing and distribution risk regarding our product growth plans; changes in laws; limited operating history; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; hindering market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and adult use cannabis industry; and regulatory or political change. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

