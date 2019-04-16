Cabrera Capital Markets, LLC: CoreCard(R) Expands International Processing Services

NORCROSS, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2019 / CoreCard Software, a leading provider of card management systems and processing services, delivers processing for many international businesses directly and through their international licensees. As a unique partner for payment processing providers and FinTech disruptors, CoreCard's flexible and proven processing platform has recently been deployed in many countries in addition to the United States including Australia, Canada, China, UAE, France, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa and the United Kingdom.

'We developed our platform to support many financial applications and designed it from the ground up to excel in handling multi-currencies and a variety of purses or wallets. For our processing customers, whether they are international or local, it is essential to continue to offer new features with easy-to-use interfaces,' said Leland Strange, CEO of CoreCard. 'Our platform is highly configurable with thousands of parameters used to set up unique prepaid or credit programs in conjunction with networks such as Visa and Mastercard or private loops without incurring significant costs for code customization. These parameters, combined with our wealth of APIs, continue to make us a unique partner and allow us to assist providers or 'disruptors' in growing markets, including small loan transactions and POS lending.'

CoreCard provides solutions whether one is looking to license their own system and integrate with third parties or wants to issue cards from CoreCard's processing environment. CoreCard's implementation teams are comprised of industry veterans with the knowledge to help make these projects successful.

CoreCard Software, a leading provider of card management systems and processing services, offers an array of account management solutions to support the complex requirements of the evolving global financial services industry. CoreCard software solutions provide the market's most feature-rich and flexible platform for processing and managing a full range of card products including prepaid/stored-value, instant financing, small loans, point-of-sale loans, fleet, credit, debit, commercial, government, healthcare and private-label cards, as well as accounts receivable and loans. About 70 percent of the debit, credit and gift card transactions in the U.S. each year are processed by companies in Georgia. CoreCard is headquartered in Gwinnett Innovation Park in Norcross, Georgia, with additional offices in India and Romania. CoreCard is a subsidiary of Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE American: INS). For more information, call 770-564-8000 or visit www.corecard.com.

