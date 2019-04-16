Momentum Worldwide bolsters UK board with three new appointments

LONDON, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, experiential advertising agency Momentum Worldwide announces its new UK board structure, with the inclusion of Anna Dalziel, Director of Brand, Jaie Genadt, Chief Technology Officer and Aaron Raybe, Director of Live Events, starting with immediate effect.

Tasked with driving the agency's performance and strategy forward, Dalziel, Genadt and Raybe will join Mike Kettles, Executive Creative Director, Alistair Bryan, Chief Operating Officer and Tony Carter, Chief Financial Officer on the board. Reporting into Luke D'Arcy, the agency's UK President, the board will continue to find the best talent, drive growth and enhance performance across the agency.

Following a successful three years of continuous growth, award wins and new business acquisition, the experienced trio will have a hands-on role in leading the offering of Momentum Worldwide in the UK. Each of them brings a unique set of talents that will give areas such as diversity and inclusion, technology, and live events a greater voice, expanding the UK board's expertise and inspiring the next generation of leaders at the agency.

Luke D'Arcy, UK President at Momentum Worldwide comments: "Anna, Aaron and Jaie epitomise what we're about. They lead from the front, inspire others, create amazing work and get results. Their appointments mark an exciting new chapter of Momentum Worldwide in the UK and I am delighted to welcome them to the Board."

In the past three years, the UK team won PR & Marketing Team of the Year at The Drum Agency Business Awards, The Drum's Event & Experiential Agency of the Year, The Majors' Agency of the Year and Creativepool's Agency of the Year.

