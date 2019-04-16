Planet Hollywood Hotels: Celebrity sightings at Planet Hollywood Costa Rica

TALLAHASSEE, Fla, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The iconic Planet Hollywood brand opened its first all-inclusive resort on the stunning Pacific coast of Costa Rica in late 2018 and has already gathered a following of famous personalities. Drawn to Planet Hollywood Costa Rica's (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/property/costa-rica) chic design and luxury services, celebrities have been spotted at the resort's stylish poolside cabanas all season long. Mario Lopez (https://www.instagram.com/mariolopez/?hl=en), along with his wife, Courtney (https://www.instagram.com/courtneym_lopez/), and their two kids, recently escaped to the secluded beach of Planet Hollywood Costa Rica for a quick babymoon before welcoming 'Bayside Baby' No. 3. Earlier this year, Riverdale's very own "Toni Topaz", actor Vanessa Morgan (https://www.instagram.com/vanessamorgan/), set off on a family vacation to the beautiful Papagayo Gulf for a tropical retreat prior to her appearance at the Golden Globes in January. Social media personalities and models, Jay Alvarrez (https://www.instagram.com/jayalvarrez), Claudia Alende (https://www.instagram.com/claudiaalende/) and Rachel Cook (https://www.instagram.com/rachelc00k/) also stayed at the resort this season, taking advantage of the adventurous PH Experiences, the resort's collection of local excursions and activities including zip lining and sunset catamaran cruises.



The highly-anticipated Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/property/cancun) will be rolling out the red carpet late this year, giving guests the opportunity to Vacation Like a Star on the pristine beaches of Costa Mujeres, just north of Cancun's hotel zone. Planet Hollywood Cancun brings the ultimate vacation for guests of all ages with both an adults-only and family-friendly all-inclusive resort experience. The resort will feature 16 all inclusive restaurants, including the popular Guy Fieri's Burger Joint, a wide range of on-site facilities including a trampoline park and lazy river, and a professionally-designed wellness program, a juice bar, and the PH Spa & Beauty Bar featuring celebrity favorite and award-winning Eminence Organics Skin Care products.

Coming in late 2020, Planet Hollywood St Maarten will offer guests another location to enjoy the brand's signature restaurants and bars, authentic Hollywood memorabilia, popular merchandise, and the chance to spot their favorite celebrity. To learn more about Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts, please visit https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com)

About Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts

Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/) offer a luxurious vacation setting where guests can get close to authentic Hollywood memorabilia, enjoy entertainment-themed facilities and Vacation Like A Star. For those looking for the full A-list treatment, the Star Class (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/property/costa-rica/explore-our-planet/star-class) upgrade gets you your own Personal Agent to maximize your experience, including access to the exclusive Green Room and Beach Club, a rider to customize your in-room mini bar, and more. Designed for those who want to be dazzled by the marvels of technology, Planet Hollywood Resorts are a step ahead, delivering guests superior luxury and innovation with the convenient Plugged In (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/property/costa-rica/explore-our-planet/plugged-in) program, enabling a keyless and cashless environment for guests, unlimited WIFI, free calling to North America and most of Europe, and a PHTV channel to stay informed.

