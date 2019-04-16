sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Sunvest Minerals Corp.: Sunvest Minerals Name Change to Sky Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2019 / Sunvest Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: SSS) (US:SRKZF) ("Sunvest Minerals" or the "Company") announces that the Corporation will change its name to "Sky Gold Corp." effective April 17, 2019. The Company will remain focused on its flagship Clone gold project located in the Golden Triangle, B.C.

The common shares of the Corporation will commence trading under the new name on the TSX Venture Exchange with the new trading symbol "SKYG" at market open on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. There is no consolidation or change in the share capital.

Common share certificates bearing the previous company name "Sunvest Minerals Corp.", continue to be valid in the settlement of trades and will only be replaced with certificates bearing the new name upon transfer. The Corporation is not requesting, and shareholders are not required to, exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the new company name.

Sky Gold Corp. is a junior mining exploration company with a focus in the Golden Triangle, B.C.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Mike England"

Mike England, CEO&DIRECTOR

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Telephone: 1-604-683-3995
Toll Free: 1-888-945-770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sunvest Minerals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/542190/Sunvest-Minerals-Name-Change-to-Sky-Gold-Corp


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE