Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2019) - Enforcer Gold Corp (TSXV: VEIN) (FSE: N071) ("Enforcer" or the "Company") announces that it is extending the final closing date of its non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") previously announced on March 1, 2019. The new final closing date, subject to the approval by the TSX Venture ("TSX-V"), will be on or around May 16, 2019.

As previously announced on March 1, 2019, the Offering consists of the sale of up to 9,000,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $450,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share (the "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.10 until the date which is thirty-six (36) months following the closing date of the Offering, whereupon the Warrants will expire.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement for general working capital purposes.

Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX-V and applicable securities regulatory authorities. The securities issued and issuable pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period.

About Enforcer Gold Corp

Enforcer Gold Corp is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company and is earning a 50% interest in the royalty-free Roger project from SOQUEM. Roger hosts the Mop-II gold-copper deposit located 5 km from the historic mining center of Chibougamau, Quebec.

For further information, please visit www.enforcergold.com or contact:

Steve Dunn, President & CEO

T: (416) 361-2827

E: contact@enforcergold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" that are based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's plans with respect to completion of a share consolidation, the ability to raise the funds to finance its ongoing business activities including the acquisition of mineral projects and the exploration and development of its projects. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to, the results of exploration activities; the ability of the Company to complete further exploration activities; the ability of the Company to complete transactions on terms announced; timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms and those risk factors outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis as filed on SEDAR. Enforcer Gold does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

