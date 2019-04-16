Ternium S.A.: Ternium Files 2018 Form 20-F

LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2019 / Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX), announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The annual report can be downloaded from the SEC website at www.sec.gov and from Ternium's website at http://www.ternium.com/en/investor-center/. Holders of Ternium's shares and ADSs, and any other interested parties, may request a hard copy of the annual report, free of charge, through our website at http://www.ternium.com/contact/.

About Ternium

Ternium is Latin America's leading flat steel producer, with operating facilities in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the southern United States and Central America. The company offers a broad range of high value-added steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems. More information about Ternium is available at www.ternium.com.

Contact:



Sebastián Martí

Ternium - Investor Relations

+1 (866) 890 0443

+54 (11) 4018 8389

www.ternium.com

