Introducing the RecycLiCo Patented Process - an Innovation of American Manganese Inc.

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2019 / American Manganese Inc. ("American Manganese" or "AMY" or the "Company"), is pleased to introduce the RecycLiCoTM Patented Process - an innovation of American Manganese Inc. for recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

"As pioneers in the advanced lithium-ion battery recycling market, American Manganese and its RecycLiCoTM Patented Process aim to promote a circular economy for the lithium-ion battery supply chain and set the standard for high recovery and purity of cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese.

With the increasing "electrification of everything," the demand for mined battery raw materials has tightened the lithium-ion battery supply chain even as the end-of-life of first-generation hybrid and electric vehicles raised questions about the adverse environmental impact of spent lithium-ion batteries. American Manganese was early in recognizing these growing problems, and adapted its Intellectual Property focus to transform these problems into huge opportunities with their patented lithium-ion battery recycling process.

RecycLiCoTM is the culmination of this process, as the Company finds it important, for investors and potential business partners, to distinguish the Company's mining assets from its breakthrough lithium-ion battery recycling innovation.

The RecycLiCoTM Patented Process is currently being tested on a pilot plant scale and has achieved high extraction results as announced by the Company's April 12, 2019 Press Release. Following completion of the pilot plant project, American Manganese plans to commercialize its operation with a joint venture partner or via licensing agreements.

"I am extremely proud of American Manganese's innovative growth and foresight into expanding markets. We plan to keep investors and potential business partners informed of our exciting developments with the RecycLiCoTM Patented Process," said Mr. Reaugh.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCoTM Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery grade purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCoTM Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

