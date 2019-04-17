sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

687,60 Euro		-10,80
-1,55 %
WKN: A2JNF4 ISIN: NL0012969182 Ticker-Symbol: 1N8 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AEX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ADYEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ADYEN NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
685,46
690,34
16.04.
686,60
689,80
16.04.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ADYEN NV
ADYEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADYEN NV687,60-1,55 %
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED6,40+0,05 %