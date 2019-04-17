CONSUS Real Estate AG: Conference Call on Annual Results DGAP-News: CONSUS Real Estate AG / Schlagwort(e): Jahresergebnis CONSUS Real Estate AG: Conference Call on Annual Results 17.04.2019 / 06:51 Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. CONSUS Real Estate AG: Conference Call on Annual Results Berlin, 17 April 2019 -CONSUS Real Estate AG ("Consus", ISIN DE000A2DA414, CC1) hereby invites you to the Call "Presentation of Annual Results 2018" today, on 4/17/19 14:00 (CEST). Both members of the Management Board, Mr Andreas Steyer, CEO, as well as Ben Lee, CFO, will host the call. At the stated time, please dial one of the following telephone numbers: +33 4 82 98 60 14 France local (English) +49 30 86871428 Germany local (English) +44 1635 598061 United Kingdom local (English) +1 646-712-9911 United States local (English) You will be greeted by an operator and put through to the conference after giving your name. Please make use of the early dial-in opportunity (15 minutes before the start of the event) so that we can start the event on time. The current company presentation as well as the annual report 2018 have been published on the website of the company under investors/ financial reports and presentations (https://www.consus.ag/financial-reports-presentations-2019) Contact Investor Relations investors@consus.ag +49 30 965 357 90 260 About Consus Real Estate AG Consus Real Estate AG ("Consus") the leading German property developer in the top 9 cities with EUR 9.6bn (GDV) in properties under development as per 31 December 2018. The Company focuses on residential property and specialises in the development of entire neighbourhoods ('quartiers') and standardised flats. The use of forward sales to institutional investors and the digitalisation of construction processes allow the Company to operate along the entire property development value chain. Consus implements projects - from the planning phase through to construction and transfer of ownership, as well as property management and the associated services - via its subsidiaries CG Group AG and SSN GROUP. Consus Real Estate AG's shares are listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and are traded on XETRA in Frankfurt, among others. 17.04.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: CONSUS Real Estate AG Kurfürstendamm 188-189 10707 Berlin Deutschland Telefon: +49 (0)30 965 357 90 300 E-Mail: info@consus.ag Internet: www.consus.ag ISIN: DE000A2DA414 WKN: A2DA41 Börsen: Freiverkehr in Düsseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), München (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 800977 Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service 800977 17.04.2019 ISIN DE000A2DA414 AXC0031 2019-04-17/06:52