Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
17.04.2019 | 07:01
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Dawson and Algarni Pledge 5% of Their Profits

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dawson and Algarni pledge 5% of their profits to diabetes research and education. "We strongly believe in supporting this cause. So many people around the world have been impacted by diabetes," said company representative Khalid Algarni of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Dawson and Algarni - Arabic Advertising, Marketing, and Public Relations

Dawson and Algarni LLC. is a public relations company that specializes in Arabic and English Multimedia Communications.

"Our company is comprised of not only public relations professionals, but experts in international relations. We are unique in that we also offer multimedia storytelling training. It is designed to show companies how to develop their branding. Multimedia Storytelling training is essential because it helps to lower bounce rates and potentially lead to sales," said company representative Abdullah Algarni. The company website is WWW.DAWSONALGARNI.COM. They can be contacted directly in English at (202)981-1528, or in Arabic at (202)823-6653. The company is based in Alexandria, Virginia, USA.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/847427/dawson_and_algarni.jpg


© 2019 PR Newswire