Wirecard and Telegram Open Network Infrastructure Developer TON Labs Forge Strategic Partnership

- Telegram is a cloud-based multi-platform messaging application focused on security and performance with more than 200 million active users all over the world

- TON is a multi-chain architecture introduced by Telegram instant messaging service developers

- Wirecard and TON Labs collaborate to develop joint digital financial services, payments and banking platform

ASCHHEIM, Germany, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Wirecard, the global innovation leader in digital financial technology, and TON Labs, infrastructure and ecosystem developer for the Telegram Open Network (TON) decentralized platform, today announced their plans to develop a joint digital financial services, payments and banking platform.

TON Labs provides technology, expertise and experience in the development of scalable decentralized solutions. It also offers new generation technologies for payments, banking and other financial services as well as core blockchain infrastructure for projects to join, contribute and benefit from the Telegram Open Network platform and its vast user base.

The combination of Wirecard's demonstrated extensive experience in developing new, innovative digital financial services for consumers and merchants worldwide over the past years and TON Labs' cutting edge infrastructure solutions lays the foundation to nurture new joint products and services within TON's and Telegram's vast, globally growing ecosystem.

"We are excited to be partnering with TON Labs. Their immense experience in highly scalable technology and decentralized solutions as well as the strong global growth of Telegram messenger will be instrumental for the success of our joint program," said Georg von Waldenfels, Executive Vice President, Group Business Development at Wirecard.

"The addition of TON Blockchain to Telegram's growing ecosystem is opening new opportunities for business and technological innovation. We are excited to partner with one of the world's most dynamic and innovative financial technology companies to bring synergetic new generation fintech solutions to the market," added Alexander Filatov, Managing Partner at TON Labs.

The new partners will announce the release of products into the market in stages and communicate more details around the availability of the services in due course.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER: WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com , follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About TON Labs:

TON Labs is a core infrastructure and ecosystem developer for TON (Telegram Open Network). Its secure and accessible TON.Dev and TON.Space environments will deliver a TON full node implementation, a versatile toolchain and a cutting-edge SDK, as well as novel ways users interact with fintech services. It will enable the developer community to create, deploy, distribute and manage TON chains for consumer and enterprise applications. The Telegram Open Network (TON) is a fast, secure and scalable blockchain and network platform offering smart contracts, upgradeable formal blockchain specifications, support for micropayment channels and off-chain payment networks. Telegram - TON integration will make blockchain technologies and distributed services finally available and accessible to millions of ordinary users.

