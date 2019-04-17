Regulatory News:

Cerenis Therapeutics (FR0012616852 CEREN PEA PME eligible), an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of HDL-based innovative therapies for treating cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as new HDL-based vectors for targeted drug delivery in the field of oncology, announces that the Board of Directors has decided to terminate the proposed merger with H4Orphan Pharma, a new French biotech company dedicated to the development of products to treat pulmonary diseases, in view of difficulties in the governance of the proposed merged company.

About CERENIS

Founded in 2005, Cerenis Therapeutics is an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of HDL-based innovative therapies. Cerenis' expertise has translated into a rich portfolio of programs for the treatment of cardiovascular disease and associated metabolic diseases such as NAFLD and NASH as well as a HDL targeted drug delivery platform in oncology, more specifically in immuno-oncology and chemotherapy.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416006003/en/

Contacts:

NewCap

Investor relations

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

cerenis@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

NewCap

Media relations

Nicolas Merigeau

cerenis@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98