Press Release: 17 April 2019

QuantuMDx Group Ltd has announced plans to expand the potential of its Q-POC technology and develop a quality control analytics system for cell and gene therapies ("C>"s), to be evaluated by GlaxoSmithKline's C> platform group.

Quality control testing for autologous C>'s can be challenging as they are manufactured in small batches and personalised to each patient. However, the C> industry is accustomed to manufacturing therapies in large batches, for the treatment of tens of thousands of patients. Within this context, the ability to provide rapid throughput, lab-standard and decentralised safety testing and analytics, on a batch by batch basis, could offer considerable benefits.

QuantuMDx has developed the Q-POC: a portable DNA analyser which compresses multiple molecular diagnostics laboratories into an affordable, simple-to-use, highly multiplexed and connected device. The Q-POC can be used in many environmental settings, providing results in 20 minutes and offers a potential analytical solution for the manufacture of autologous C>s.

Following encouraging proof of concept data, QuantuMDx is now developing a sample-to-result mycoplasma assay cassette - using PCR - to run on the Q-POC reader.

QuantuMDx will develop the novel technology ready for evaluation and validation by GlaxoSmithKline's C> platform group.

Jonathan O'Halloran, Chief Scientific Officer at QuantuMDx Group said:

"We're delighted to be able to work with GSK in the development of analytical solutions for autologous ex vivo gene therapies using our Q-POC diagnostic device. The Q-POC is designed to provide rapid, lab-standard molecular diagnostics at the point of care and we're excited by its potential to support C> safety testing, automate processes and help bridge this analytical gap."

Jonathan added: "This co-development also highlights wider opportunities for QuantuMDx and the Q-POC in applied markets."

-ends-

More information:

Autologous ex vivo gene therapy is a novel personalised treatment approach that can be used to address disorders using a patient's own cells. Cells are taken from the patient and genetically corrected or modified outside of the body. The genetically corrected or modified cells are then transplanted back into the patient, providing a perfect biological match.

About QuantuMDx Group

QuantuMDx Group is a multinational company with a global vision: to revolutionise healthcare and help eradicate disease by making accurate diagnostics universally accessible.

In the past, patients have had to wait days or even weeks for the results of diagnostic tests to come through, delaying treatment and increasing anxiety. QuantuMDx has overcome these barriers by innovating the entire molecular diagnostics process.

The company's flagship device, the Q-POC, compresses a molecular diagnostics laboratory into a simple-to-use, portable, affordable device. It can be used anywhere from basic under-the-tree settings to clinics and hospitals, providing results within 30 minutes.

Headquartered in the UK, QuantuMDx has operations and global partnerships with healthcare providers in the United States, Asia, Europe and Africa - keeping it at the forefront of molecular diagnostics.

For media enquiries: