AroCell AB: AroCell establish a Scientific Advisory Board

AroCell announces today that we have established a Scientific Advisory Board to support the company in its planned expansion for the coming years.

The Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) will have the objective to support the CEO and company in various matters related to AroCell's expansion in the field of in vitro Diagnostics (IVD). The Scientific Advisory Board will focus on scientific, clinical and regulatory matters relating to AroCell's expansion into the EU, USA and other new markets.

The first member of the SAB is Johan von Heijne, CEO of Pharm Assist Sweden AB. Johan has long experience from various roles as CEO in companies working in the field of IVD and medical devices. His expertise in regulatory matters which he has built up over the years will be valuable for AroCell. The fact that he has a genuine and deep knowledge of AroCell as being board member since 2017 and acting CEO during part of 2018 will add further value to AroCell.

"I am very pleased that a SAB is in place at AroCell and I welcome Johan as its first member. We expect that the SAB will grow further and contribute to the company over the coming years" says Michael Brobjer, CEO of AroCell.

"AroCell's technology and ambitious growth plan is solid and I'm eager to continue to contribute as part of the newly formed SAB" says Johan von Heijne, CEO of Pharm Assist Sweden AB.

The aim of the SAB will be to contribute in evaluating possible clinical trials to be initiated and conducted by AroCell, regulatory expertise as well as market introduction knowledge. The SAB will constitute of 3-4 members and meet regularly as needed. Additional members will be introduced during 2019.

For more information:

Michael Brobjer, CEO

Telephone: +46

information was submitted for publication through the agency of Michael Brobjer, April 17, 2019, at 08:00.

About Pharm Assist Sweden AB

Pharm Assist is a professional consultancy service company offering quality and regulatory solutions for medicinal products and medical devices. Founded in 1996, the company has assisted more than 200 pharmaceutical and medical device companies over the years.

About AroCell

AroCell AB, +46 (0)8 121 576 90.

For more information; www.arocell.com

