Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) Interim report January-March 2019

First patient dosed in Phase I clinical study of ATOR-1015

STOCKHOLM, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Significant events January-March

First patient dosed in Phase I clinical study of ATOR-1015.

New preclinical data presented demonstrating strong anti-tumor effects for the 4-1BB antibody ATOR-1017.

Alligator Bioscience launched RUBY, a novel concept in bispecific antibody formats.

Events after the end of the period

Tumor-localizing properties of ATOR-1015 demonstrated by live imaging.

New preclinical data for ATOR-1144 demonstrates potential for activation of both the innate and the adaptive immune system as well as direct anti-tumor effects.

Financial information

January-March 2019

Net sales, SEK 0.0 million (0.8)

(0.8) Total operating costs SEK -46.7 million (-45.0)

(-45.0) Operating result, SEK -46.2 million (-44.0)

(-44.0) Earnings per share before and after dilution, SEK -0 .62 (-0.59)

.62 (-0.59) Cash flow for the period, SEK -34.3 million (0.8)

(0.8) Cash and cash equivalents, including securities, SEK 402 .9 million (436.4)

"This is a very exciting year for Alligator. We currently have two projects - ADC-1013 and ATOR-1015 - in clinical development. These projects will soon be joined by ATOR-1017," CEO Per Norlén comments.

Read the complete report in the pdf below.

The information was submitted for publication at 8:00 a.m. CEST on April 17, 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Per Norlén

CEO

per.norlen@alligatorbioscience.com

046-540-82-00

Per-Olof Schrewelius

CFO

per-olof.schrewelius@alligatorbioscience.com

046-540-82-03

Cecilia Hofvander

Director IR & Communications

cecilia.hofvander@alligatorbioscience.com

046-540-82-06

Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) 556597-8201

Medicon Village, Scheelevägen 2, 223 81 Lund, Sweden

Phone +46-46-540-82-00

www.alligatorbioscience.com

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's growing pipeline includes five lead clinical and preclinical drug candidates: ADC-1013, ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017, ALG.APV-527 and ATOR-1144. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and has approximately 55 employees. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

ADC-1013 (JNJ-7107) is licensed to Janssen Biotech, Inc. for global development and commercialization.

