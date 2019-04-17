Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI), Europe's leader in home healthcare, continues to develop its home healthcare activity in Spain, a high potential market. The acquisition of the startup DiaLibre in Spain reinforces Air Liquide's service offering throughout the diabetic patient's care pathway, from the distribution of medical equipment to the personalized support of diabetic patients. Air Liquide Healthcare already provides home healthcare services for 1.6 million patients worldwide with chronic diseases and is developing new home healthcare models designed to improve their quality of life.

Air Liquide has acquired Spain's DiaLibre, a startup that specializes in diabetes care. Its offering combines personalized therapeutic support programs and medical follow-up for patients using innovative technologies. DiaLibre connects experts doctors, nurses, dieticians, psychologists with patients in order to offer improved daily support. During the first visit, the DiaLibre specialist initiates with the patient the treatment prescribed by the physician and defines the best tailored program to their lifestyle. The personalized plan includes access to online learning programs and educational videos, in addition to remote consultation tools including dietary tips, and psychological support to help them manage their chronic disease on a daily basis. This support aims at improving patient adherence to care over the long term.

Air Liquide has already been operating in the Spanish healthcare market for more than 50 years, and has been present in diabetes since 2016 via its subsidiary Novalab, which supports patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. With this offering, Air Liquide is now positioned to offer personalized services at every step in the treatment process for diabetic patients.

François Jackow,member of the Air Liquide Group's Executive Committee, supervising Healthcareactivities stated: "We are pleased to welcome the DiaLibre teams, recognized for their medical, technological, and digital expertise. This acquisition allows us to complete our offer, which seeks to improve the quality of life for our patients by giving them access to the most appropriate approach based on their profile, which is key for patient's engagement to his treatment. With this acquisition, it will be possible to test and integrate new complementary care models into our offerings. It also opens up new development prospects for the home healthcare business in Europe."

Air Liquide Healthcare Supplies medical gases, home healthcare services, hygiene products, medical equipment and specialty ingredients In 2018, it served over 15,000 hospitals and clinics and more than 1.6 million patients at home throughout the world. The Group's Healthcare business reached €3,486 million in revenues in 2018, with the support of its 16,500 employees The Home Healthcare Business Air Liquide, European leader in home healthcare, provides home healthcare services in compliance with medical prescription for patients suffering from chronic diseases such as COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), sleep apnea and diabetes. These home healthcare services are being developed in addition to hospital care, enabling patients to enjoy a better quality of life and local authorities to reduce costs. Home healthcare represents 45% of Air Liquide's revenue in Healthcare in 2018

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 66,000 employees and serves more than 3.6 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902. Air Liquide's ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders. Air Liquide's revenue amounted to 21 billion euros in 2018 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

www.airliquide.com

Follow us on Twitter @airliquidegroup

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005778/en/

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

media@airliquide.com

+33 (0)1 40 62 58 49

Investor Relations

Paris France

+33 (0)1 40 62 50 87

Philadelphia - USA

+1 610 263 8277

Air Liquide Healthcare Communications

Coralie Gazzeri

+33 (0)1 49 69 45 40