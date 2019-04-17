The Nomination Committee's proposal for the annual shareholders' meeting in Alligator Bioscience AB (publ)

LUND, Sweden, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX), today announces that the Nomination Committee in Alligator Bioscience has presented its proposal for the annual shareholders' meeting on May 9, 2019, regarding election and remuneration of the board. The Nomination Committee proposes re-election of all current board members and new elections of Graham Dixon and Kirsten Drejer.

The Nomination Committee has consisted of Lars Bergkvist (Chairman) representing Lars Spånberg, Kirsten Drejer representing Sunstone Life Science Ventures Fund II K/S, and Jonas Sjögren representing Jonas Sjögren, as well as the Chairman of the board, Peter Benson.

For the annual shareholders' meeting, the Nomination Committee proposes:

that the board shall consist of eight ordinary board members,

that Graham Dixon and Kirsten Drejer are elected as new board members,

that Peter Benson, Carl Borrebaeck, Ulrika Danielsson, Anders Ekblom, Kenth Petersson and Jonas Sjögren are re-elected as board members, and

, Carl Borrebaeck, , , and Jonas Sjögren are re-elected as board members, and that Peter Benson is re-elected as Chairman of the board.

Information on the persons proposed for new elections:

Graham Dixon - born 1961, has a PhD in biochemistry from Swansea University and is the head of R&D for the Zaluvida group, and CEO of its subsidiary Neem Biotech. Dixon has extensive experience in discovering and developing novel drugs, with applications for both orphan and mainstream disease indications. Previous experiences include inter alia head of R&D and CSO of Onxeo, Galapagos, Sensorion Pharma and Addex Therapeutics.

Other current positions: Chairman of the board of HepaRegeniX GmbH and board member of SAB InteRNA BV.

Shareholding in Alligator Bioscience AB: 0

Independency: Considered as independent in relation to the company and its senior management as well as in relation to major shareholders.

Kirsten Drejer - born 1956, has a PhD in pharmacology from Copenhagen University. Drejer is co-founder of Symphogen and served as its CEO for more than sixteen years. Previous experiences include inter alia several scientific and managerial positions at Novo Nordisk including Director of Diabetes Discovery and Corporate Facilitator.

Other current positions: Chairman of the board of Antag Therapeutics, Bioneer and ResoTher Pharma, vice Chairman of the board of Zealand Pharma and board member of BioPorto and Lyhne & Co.

Shareholding in Alligator Bioscience AB: 0

Independency: Considered as independent in relation to the company and its senior management as well as in relation to major shareholders.

Information on the board members who are proposed for re-election can be found at the company's website and in the Annual Report (see www.alligatorbioscience.com).

The Nomination Committee proposes further that remuneration shall be paid with SEK 550,000 to the Chairman of the board (SEK 550,000 previous year) and with SEK 300,000 to each of the other board members who are not employed by the company (SEK 300,000 previous year). Furthermore, remuneration is proposed for committee work with SEK 125,000 to be paid to the Chairman of the Audit Committee (SEK 125,000 previous year), SEK 30,000 to each of the other members of the Audit Committee (SEK 30,000 previous year) and SEK 25,000 to the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee (SEK 25,000 previous year). For other members of the Remuneration Committee, it is proposed that no remuneration should continue to be paid.

The Nomination Committee's proposals for the Chairman of the meeting, election and remuneration of the auditor as well as instruction and charter for the Nomination Committee are presented in the notice convening the annual shareholders' meeting.

The annual shareholders' meeting will be held on Thursday May 9, 2019, 4.00 p.m., at building 302, Medicon Village, Scheelevägen 2 in Lund, Sweden.

