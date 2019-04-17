Bryan, Garnier Co combines with Nordic growth investment bank Beringer Finance, further strengthening the firm's leadership in the European investment banking landscape.

The group expands its European footprint with the addition of offices in Stockholm, Oslo and Reykjavik. Bryan, Garnier Co will also add the current Beringer Finance Palo Alto office to its existing US presence in NYC.

Reykjavik. CEO Adalsteinn Johannsson will join Bryan, Garnier Co as Partner focused on International M&A , with Beringer's Tor Berthelius as Partner to lead the Nordic operations.

The combination reinforces the group with 31 professionals focused on Technology, IT Services and Fintech.

Beringer has conducted more than 140 M&A, ECM and Private Placements transactions in the past 10 years alone, and benefits from a leading position in the Nordic markets.

The combination provides a strong foothold for the firm to expand its leading European Life-Sciences practice in the Nordics.

Today, Bryan, Garnier Co announced the acquisition of Beringer Finance and the expansion of its partnership. Beringer Finance is a premier, Nordic-focused boutique investment bank with offices in Stockholm, Oslo, Reykjavik and Palo Alto. Throughout the past 10 years, Beringer Finance has advised on over 140 transactions, building a strong track record in the TMT, IT Services, and Fintech markets. The closing is subject to pending regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Olivier Garnier, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Bryan, Garnier Co comments: "Bryan, Garnier Co is an independent partnership that combines highly experienced, entrepreneur-minded investment banking professionals with the services and expertise of a top-tier investment bank. The culture of excellence at Beringer Finance and our shared ambition to expand will be a strong driver to accelerate Bryan, Garnier & Co's development in the region, across our business lines and industry sectors. We are delighted to welcome Adalsteinn Johannsson and his team to lead this effort".

"The Nordics is one of the main European Technology and Life Sciences hubs where we have longstanding client relationships" comments Greg Revenu, Managing Partner of Bryan, Garnier Co. "This combination not only creates an exciting opportunity for the firm and its teams, but also a unique capacity to support the growth of our clients: it propels our Technology coverage to the next level, while opening a new challenge to our leading European healthcare franchise."

"We are excited to be joining forces with Bryan, Garnier Co" explainsAdalsteinn Johannsson, CEO at Beringer Finance "Its full-service capacities combining investment banking and capital markets services provides us with the scale and resources to accelerate our growth. Bryan, Garnier Co's entrepreneurial DNA is a perfect match for the strong culture and unique approach we have built at Beringer. We very much look forward writing this journey together with this outstanding team."

Beringer Finance will be operating under the Bryan, Garnier Co brand with CEO Adalsteinn Johannsson joining Bryan, Garnier Co as a partner focused on International M&A, with Beringer's Tor Berthelius as apartner to lead the Nordic operations. Beringer's 27 technology-focused bankers will be fully integrated with Bryan, Garnier & Co's existing investment banking professionals, across its London, Paris, Munich, Stockholm, Oslo, Reykjavik, New York and Palo Alto offices. With a European technology group of more than 80 professionals, Bryan, Garnier Co will benefit from an unmatched position in the European technology investment banking landscape.

RECENT ACHIEVEMENTS

Over the past 24 months, Bryan, Garnier Co and Beringer Finance have led more than 85 transactions, including backing three of the most disruptive unicorns of 2018:

47 international public and private M&A deals representing an aggregate value of approximately $2.4 billion , many of which involved tier one private equity investors and publicly-listed trade buyers. Recent deals include the sale of Sword Apak to Sopra Banking Software, the sale of Symetis to Boston Scientific for $435m, the sale of Dimelo to RingCentral, the sale of Prima Solutions to the Carlyle Group, the 30% sale of Advania to VIA equity and PFA, and the sale of Universum to Axel Springer company StepStone.

25 growth capital private placements and PIPEs representing an aggregated amount raised of some $550 million, for companies such as blockchain unicorn Bitfury ($80m), biotech unicorn Moderna ($80m), Tado° ($50m), Highlife ($37m), Devialet ($210m), and BraBank ($35m).

, for companies such as blockchain unicorn Bitfury ($80m), biotech unicorn Moderna ($80m), Tado° ($50m), Highlife ($37m), Devialet ($210m), and BraBank ($35m). 15 IPOs and public offerings on Nasdaq, NYSE, Euronext, and other major exchanges for an aggregated amount of more than $1.4 billion, including four deals led or co-led on Nasdaq or NYSE. Recent transactions include: representation of cannabis unicorn Canopy Growth ($450m, TMX, NYSE), Medartis ($138m, Swiss Exchange), Materialise ($52m, Nasdaq), Medigene ($56m, Deutsche Börse Group), Celyad ($53m, Nasdaq, Euronext) and Genfit ($155.4m, Nasdaq).

About Beringer Finance (www.beringerfinance.com)

Beringer Finance is a technology focused boutique investment bank with offices in Stockholm, Oslo, Reykjavik and Palo Alto. Tracing its roots back over 100 years, Beringer is continuously driven by the ambition to help companies and entrepreneurs strategically develop and grow their businesses while realizing their dreams and their aspirations.

Their expertise and market leadership have seen them advise top-tier clients on over 140 transactions in the past 10 years. Despite calling the Nordics its home, Beringer works across all continents and focuses on M&A and private placements after selling its Fondsfinans brokerage business in 2018.

About Bryan, Garnier Co (www.bryangarnier.com)

Bryan, Garnier Co is a European, full-service growth-focused independent investment banking partnership founded in 1996. The firm provides equity research, sales and trading, private and public capital raising as well as M&A services to growth companies and their investors. It focuses on key growth sectors of the economy including Technology, Healthcare, Consumer and Business Services. Bryan, Garnier Co is a fully registered broker dealer authorised and regulated by the FCA in Europe and the FINRA in the U.S. Bryan, Garnier Co is headquartered in London, with additional offices in Paris, Munich and New York. The firm is a member of the London Stock Exchange and Euronext.

