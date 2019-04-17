Australia's largest telecommunications company will utilize One Door's cloud-based application to improve merchandising confidence in store

One Door, Inc., the leading provider of cloud-based visual merchandising software, today announced a multi-year agreement with Telstra, Australia's largest telecommunications provider. The agreement provides Telstra with the ability to implement One Door's Merchandising Cloud, with a view to delivering localized customer experiences and improving store operations efficiency.

"At Telstra, we are focused on delivering a superior customer experience across all our retail stores," said Andrew Carlson, Head of Retail Operations for Telstra Retail. "Merchandising Cloud will allow us to consistently deliver regardless of each store's unique footprint, tailor the experience based on customer preferences, and provide better transparency into store merchandising quality and compliance."

Merchandising Cloud from One Door is a cloud-based visual merchandising and space planning application that transforms the way retail merchandising and store teams communicate, collaborate and execute merchandising plans in store. Instead of static, one-size-fits-all planograms, stores receive a digital, interactive, guided experience and see only the information relevant to their unique layout and marketing attributes. For implementation, Telstra will take advantage of Merchandising Cloud's existing connectors to quickly integrate Merchandising Cloud with Telstra's existing merchandising and supply chain systems, wrapping and renewing those systems and enabling Telstra to re-use their existing infrastructure.

"We're excited to partner with Telstra to help them improve their merchandising processes and deliver compelling retail experiences," said Tom Erskine, CMO and SVP of Product at One Door. "As 5G becomes a reality, telecom retailers around the world must transform their retail locations into destinations where consumers can experience the new services enabled by this incredible technology. We're proud to be working with Telstra and playing a role in that transformation."

To learn more about One Door and Merchandising Cloud, click here.

About One Door, Inc.

One Door, Inc. is the leading provider of cloud-based visual merchandising software. With One Door's Merchandising Cloud, merchandising teams communicate, execute and confirm store merchandising plans in a unified, cloud-based application. Merchandising Cloud lets retailers quickly create and deliver localized and impactful experiences for customers. Learn more at onedoor.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005091/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact One Door

Julianna Sheridan

Matter Communications

978-518-4520

onedoor@matternow.com