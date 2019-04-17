World Class Extractions Inc.: World Class Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

TORONTO, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Class Extractions Inc. (CSE: PUMP) (the "Company" or "World Class") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and are trading under the ticker symbol "WCF" and "WKN: A2PF9C". The Company's common shares continue to be listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "PUMP".



"Our dual listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is an important step in the Company's growth internationally and will allow European investors to share in our ongoing expansion and progress," said Michael McCombie, CEO of World Class. "World Class expects to be well-positioned to participate in the European and global hemp extraction markets as they continue to rapidly expand."

About World Class Extractions Inc.

World Class is a Canadian based developer of an innovative extraction process for both the hemp and cannabis industry. World Class intends to provide single step continuous flow extraction services to the hemp and cannabis industry. Using patent pending technology, World Class' results produce higher yields and better quality crude hemp oil at faster rates. The technology allows the extraction of CBD Oil and other related extracts from wet or dried natural plants. World Class can save its clients floor space, utility drying costs, equipment and processing labour costs.

