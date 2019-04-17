Jinergy Enters Ukraine PV Market and Makes its Debut at CISOLAR 2019

KIEV, Ukraine, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 17, Jinneng Clean Energy Technology Ltd. (Jinergy), a China-based technology-driven PV manufacturer, made its debut at CISOLAR 2019 (A34, ACCO International Exhibition Center) with high efficiency solar modules.

Data shows that the Ukrainian PV market has experienced large-scale development since 2018 and ranked among top ten overseas markets for China PV enterprises for the first time. Facing this promising emerging market, Jinergy stepped up its layout and won recognition with cutting-edge innovative technologies. To date, Jinergy has received more than 100MW PV module purchasing orders from the Ukrainian market.

At the exhibition, Jinergy showcased the PERC dual-glass bifacial module with bifaciality of 78% and extra 5%-25% power generation from the backside. Power generation and LCOE are significantly optimized without remarkable increase of manufacturing cost, thus bringing higher returns for investors.

Moreover, Jinergy's HJT module became the highlight of the exhibition due to its super high efficiency. Featuring bifacial power generation, excellent low light performance, ultra-low temperature coefficient and degradation, overall power generation of Jinergy HJT module is increased by 44% when compared to regular polycrystalline modules. Currently, Jinergy HJT cell average mass production efficiency reached 23.79%, and efficiency of new experimental cells reached 24.73%. Power output of JNHM72 champion module reached 452.5W.

As a newly named BNEF Tier 1 solar module manufacturer, Jinergy will further accelerate exploration to the global market. In 2018, overseas shipments of Jinergy accounted for 40% of its total shipments, and this year, the figure is expected to reach 50%. According to Dr. Liyou Yang, general manager of Jinergy, taking opportunities in both domestic and overseas market, Jinergy will focus on PV market along the "One Belt, One Road" countries and drive global energy transformation with reliable and high-quality products.

Jinergy also welcomes partners to explore more high-efficiency solar modules at Jinergy booth (A1.710) at Intersolar Europe from May 15 to 17.

About Jinergy

Jinergy, green energy sector incorporated under Jinneng Group, one of the state-owned energy groups in China, follows technology iteration strategy and has deployed three generations of cutting-edge technology, i.e. polycrystalline, PERC monocrystalline and HJT.

By the end of 2018, Jinergy has 2GW production capacity in total for polycrystalline, PERC monocrystalline and HJT modules. In 2017, Jinergy commercialized high efficiency HJT products, and will expand production capacity to GW scale within three years.

