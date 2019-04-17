Nokia and Nordic Telecom launch the world's first Mission Critical Communication-ready LTE network in the 410-430 MHz band

Press Release

Nokia's advanced technical solution will enable Nordic Telecom to offer broadband public protection and disaster relief (BB-PPDR) and IoT services across the Czech Republic.

New spectrum paves the way for first responders to use LTE to vastly improve public protection and disaster relief efforts

17 April, 2019

Prague, Czech Republic - Nokia and Nordic Telecom have launched the world's first Mission Critical Communication (MCC)-ready LTE network in the recently opened up 410-430 MHz band. As a result of Nokia's advanced and future-proof mobile broadband solution, the Czech operator Nordic Telecom will be able to jumpstart public protection and disaster relief efforts with innovative services only possible on mobile broadband networks.

LTE-based critical communications that enables real-time video and data services is the biggest need of disaster relief responders around the world. On top of the mission critical requirements, high security, high datarate and low latency, the public safety community also requires wide area coverage, which is best supported by low frequency bands.

With the recently opened 410-430 MHz band that can now serve as a dedicated spectrum for MCC/PPDR and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in Europe, accelerated LTE adoption for critical communications and mobile broadband applications is around the corner.

Jan Cornej, Investment Manager, Nordic Telecom said, "As a pioneer in this space, we are looking forward to proving to the market that modern and new generation MCC services can be provided on an LTE network. We are very happy to announce our cooperation with Nokia who is providing us with a completely secure and future-proof solution, dedicated local team, technical advisory and professional services."

Ales Vozenilek, country head for Czech Republic at Nokia said, "The superior capacity and throughput performance of LTE allows first responders to leverage applications, like video, to be better informed and act faster. Advanced prioritization mechanisms provide mission-critical grade service availability and security. Our solution will now enable a new segment of services on the market, opening a new cooperation in the ecosystem of critical communication networks."

Nokia will deploy it's LTE radio network solution, IP network technology, Dense Wavelength Division Multiplex (DWDM) technology and will install Mission Critical Push to Talk (MCPPT) application solutions like Group Communication.

