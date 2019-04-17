7-Eleven CLiQQs with CleverTap To Drive Effective Customer Engagement for its Digital Payments App

The retail giant uses CleverTap's customer lifecycle management platform to drive successful online and in-store user engagement and retention strategies

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CleverTap, the customer lifecycle management platform, today announced that 7-Eleven Philippines, a subsidiary of the global retail chain, has chosen its platform to drive user engagement and retention for CLiQQ, their digital payments app.

CLiQQ is the official 7-Eleven Philippines mobile app for WiFi, Rewards, and Payments. With its CLiQQ WiFi capabilities, 7-Eleven customers get easy access to the internet using the points they've earned while purchasing at any of their stores across the Philippines.

"The app business is very important to us at 7-Eleven as it helps to establish a direct digital connection with the customers," said Jason Jan Ngo, Head of Information Technology Division at Philippine Seven Corporation. Jan Ngo further added, "We're looking at the app as a one-stop solution; where our customers earn points when they make purchases at the store and pay via our 7-Eleven app while making it convenient to pay their bills, load e-money, transfer funds and more. We've seen our user base grow substantially in the past year. With CleverTap, we are excited to be able to build real-time engagement with customers across channels including 7-Eleven apps, as well as in-store POS, kiosks, and website."

"We are proud to be associated with 7-Eleven Philippines who are synonymous with digital transformation. We see a tremendous opportunity in the Southeast Asian market, and are committed to helping brands retain their users for life. Our aim is to provide 7-Eleven with a single source of truth by unifying data from multiple sources, and helping them build long-term customer relationships at scale," said Anand Jain, Co-founder of CleverTap. He further added, "The CLiQQ business is uniquely positioned since it has a strong brand value that stems from the 7-Eleven conglomerate. While it's no surprise that it has been one of the most downloaded apps in the region in recent times, it has contributed significantly to the growth of 7-Eleven's consumer base. With CleverTap, they will be able to optimize the entire customer lifecycle - from onboarding to retention, and maximize customer lifetime value - leading to brand loyalty and increased market penetration."

