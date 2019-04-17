Invitation - SEB's results for the first quarter 2019

SEB's results for the first quarter 2019 will be announced on Tuesday, 30 April,at07:00 (Swedish time). In addition, presentations and the Fact Book will be available on sebgroup.com/ir (http://www.sebgroup.com/ir).

You are invited to participate in the following presentations:

Results presentation

Time: 09:00 (Swedish time)

Venue: Kungsträdgårdsgatan 8, Stockholm

Johan Torgeby, President and CEO, will present and comment upon the results. The presentation will be conducted in English.

The results presentation can be followed live on sebgroup.com/ir (http://www.sebgroup.com/ir) and will also be available afterwards. The webcast will be in English only.

Telephone conference

Time: 11:00 (Swedish time)

Johan Torgeby, Masih Yazdi, Finance Director, and Christoffer Geijer, Head of Investor Relations, will present the results, followed by a Q&A session.

To participate, please call +44 (0)2071 928 000, quote conference id: 2170807, at least 10 minutes in advance.

The telephone conference audio webcast can be followed live on sebgroup.com/ir (http://www.sebgroup.com/ir) and will also be available afterwards.

For further information, please contact

Frank Hojem, Head of Media Relations

+46-8-763 99 47, +46-70-763 99 47

Christoffer Geijer, Head of Investor Relations

+46-8-763 83 19, +46-70-762 1006

SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better world. SEB takes a long-term perspective and supports its customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and UK the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. On December 31, 2018, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 2,568 billion while its assets under management totalled SEK 1,699 billion. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at sebgroup.com





Press release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/1208/R/2241909/884561.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: SEB via Globenewswire

