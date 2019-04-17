Cannabis Sativa, Inc.: PrestoDoctor, Leading Telemedicine Provider of Medical Marijuana Evaluations, Expands Services to Oklahoma

MESQUITE, NV/ ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2019 / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB: CBDS ) is proud to announce that PrestoDoctor has expanded its telemedicine services into Oklahoma. Currently, PrestoDoctor provides cannabis patients with medical marijuana recommendations via both their online telemedicine platform and dispensary kiosks operating in California, Nevada, and New York, and will now extend their services into Oklahoma.

To use their online services, interested patients may sign up for an account and complete a profile at prestodoctor.com . They can then schedule an appointment time for a face-to-face appointment with one of PrestoDoctor's licensed physicians via Preto's proprietary telemedicine video service. 'PrestoDoctor offers a fast, confidential and cost-effective way for patients to become authorized medicinal marijuana users', stated COO Rob Tankson.

Kyle Powers , CEO of PrestoDoctor said, 'Unlike many states, Oklahoma's medical marijuana program does not identify a specific list of qualifying conditions. A physician may certify a patient if they determine that the use of medical marijuana would be an appropriate treatment for the patient's medical condition. This has sparked a huge opportunity for PrestoDoctor to be able to provide convenient access as more than 89,000 patients that have registered with the state of Oklahoma'.

On June 26, 2018, Oklahoma passed the legalization of medical marijuana. The program has shown tremendous growth since going live on August 25, 2018. According to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, the state has approved licenses for :



Growers: 2,464



Dispensaries: 1,317

Processors: 685

Patients: 89,011 (Patients receive a "license" that is good for two years.)

About Presto Doctor

PrestoDoctor allows patients to apply for access to medicinal marijuana online. It offers cost-effective flat-rate service for access to highly specialized doctors. It aims not only to streamline access to medicinal marijuana but also to better inform individuals on how cannabis can improve their general medical wellbeing.

About Cannabis Sativa, Inc.:

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. ("CBDS") is engaged in the licensing of cannabis-related intellectual property, marketing, and branding for cannabis-based products and services, operation of cannabis-related technology services, and ancillary business activities. CBDS licenses the "hi" and "White Rabbit" brands, holds a U.S. patent on the Ecuadorian Sativa strain of Cannabis, a U.S. Patent for a marijuana lozenge; a Cannabis-based pharmaceutical composition for the treatment of hypertensive disorders by submucosal delivery and trade secret formulas and processes, offers the hi benefits discount pharmacy card, and operates subsidiaries including PrestoDoctor(R) ( https://prestodoctor.com ),Wild Earth Naturals(R), ( https://wildearthnaturals.com ),and iBudtender ( https//:ibudtender.com ). The Company is the official licensee for Virgin Mary Jane Brand( https://virginmaryjanebrand.com ) In addition, CBDS seeks strategic partners for acquisition of operating companies, intellectual property and other assets which fit within the CBDS corporate vision

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Underlying assumptions include without limitation, the ongoing enactment of legislation favorable to the production of and the commercialization of cannabis products and the Company's success in capitalizing on that legislation. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

