Aerohive Networks (NYSE: HIVE), a leader in cloud-managed networking, today announced it has achieved record Q1 revenue across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). In 2019, Aerohive experienced the best-ever Q1 revenue and brought on more than 600 new customers across all EMEA areas. Aerohive's EMEA record revenue was a reflection of increased demand for the company's cloud-managed networking architecture based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), along with an increased demand for 802.11ax products, and the adoption of its new Aerohive A3 cloud-managed NAC security solution.

In fact, customers in central Europe who had previously resisted migrating to the Cloud, are now embracing it, leading to over 100 percent year-over-year growth in our cloud business in that region.

"Aerohive is 100 percent committed to the channel and remains dedicated to our partners' success," said David Flynn, president and chief executive officer, Aerohive Networks. "Our partner-centric solutions, built on our continuous innovation around the Cloud, AI, and ML deliver the fastest path to increasing margins and opportunities for new services and reoccurring revenue and our strategic EMEA partners continue to prove this quarter over quarter."

"We focus on cloud-first solutions that secure or enable the cloud, or are managed or delivered by the cloud, hence the name of our company," said Greg Harris, co-founder and director, Cloud Distribution UK. "Our partnership with Aerohive has helped us and our partners grow rapidly and solve problems for our customers that were previously thought unsolvable."

"Aerohive has benefited significantly in the Netherlands from several recent first-to-market innovations, growing their market share to 10.2 percent of the Wi-Fi installed base [SmartProfile, March 2019]," said Berry van Waayenburg, general manager, Netherlands, Exclusive Networks.

"Aerohive's business model significantly changed over the last six months, which enabled us at Futura 100 percent increased growth compared to the same period a year ago," said Ed de Wilde, managing director, Netherlands, Futura B.V.

"We have been a long-term partner of Aerohive and have seen a completely new Aerohive over the past six months, with an intense focus on cloud and a high rate of innovation in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning," said Andreas Bechtold, director, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria markets, Infinigate.

About Aerohive Networks

Aerohive uses Cloud Management, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence to radically simplify and secure the Access Network. Our Cloud-Managed Wireless, Switching, Routing, and Security technologies provide unrivalled flexibility in deployment, management, and licensing. Credited with pioneering Controller-less Wi-Fi and Cloud Management, Aerohive delivers continuous innovation at Cloud-speed that constantly challenges the industry norm, allowing customers to rethink what's possible. Our innovations and global cloud footprint radically simplify Access Network operation for 30,000+ customers and 10+ million daily users. See how at www.aerohive.com/customers.

Aerohive was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA. For more information, please visit www.aerohive.com, call us at 408-510-6100, follow us on Twitter @Aerohive, subscribe to our blog, or become a fan on our Facebook page.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Aerohive business opportunities in the EMEA region, new Aerohive product and service offerings and statements regarding their expected performance, market receptiveness and competitive advantage. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult or impossible to predict. The actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of these uncertainties, risk and changes in circumstances, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: general demand for wireless networking in the industry verticals targeted or demand for Aerohive products in particular, unpredictable and changing market conditions, risks associated with the deployment, performance and adoption of new products and services, risks associated with our growth, competitive pressures from existing and new companies, technological change, product development delays, our inability to protect Aerohive intellectual property or to predict or limit exposure to third party claims relating to its or Aerohive's intellectual property, and general market, political, regulatory, economic and business conditions in the United States and internationally.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Aerohive's financial and operating results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the Company's recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Aerohive's SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.aerohive.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Aerohive Networks disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

"Aerohive," "Aerohive Networks" and "HiveManager" are registered trademarks and "Aerohive A3" is a trademark of Aerohive Networks, Inc. All product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

