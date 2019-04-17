Parent group Hanergy Mobile Energy appears to have gone quiet on its proposal for shareholders in its Hong Kong unit to vote on whether to shift their stock in an attempt to have the business moved to the Chinese exchange. The clock is running down until the Thin Film unit loses its Hong Kong listing.The agenda for the next annual general meeting to be held by Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd, issued this morning, makes no mention of the "privatization" proposed by the board last year that would be required for Hanergy's thin film unit to move from its Hong Kong listing to China's A-share index. ...

