Rovio Entertainment Oyj: Rovio Entertainment Corp.: The publishing time for Q1 2019 interim report

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release April 17th, 2019 at 12:00 noon EEST

Rovio Entertainment Corp.: The publishing time for Q1 2019 interim report

Rovio Entertainment Corporation will publish its first quarter 2019 interim report on April 25th, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. EEST.

Rovio will host an English language webcast on Q1 2019 financial results for investors, media and institutional investors on April 25th at 14:00 EEST. The webcast can be viewed live at: https://www.rovio.com/investors-investor-calendar (https://www.rovio.com/investors-investor-calendar) and later on the same day as a recording.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

Mikko Setälä, EVP, Investor Relations

More information:

Mikko Setälä

EVP, Investor Relations

mikko.setala@rovio.com

+358 40 021 4526

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

www.rovio.com

About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, games-first entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded 4.5 billion times so far. The Company is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, the Company offers multiple mobile games, animations and has produced The Angry Birds Movie, which opened number one in theatres in 50 countries and the sequel which is in production. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com (http://www.rovio.com/))

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Rovio Entertainment Oyj via Globenewswire

