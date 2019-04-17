The Ethypharm Group is Strengthening Its Commitment to Pain Management Through the Acquisition of the Pharmy II Laboratory in France

SAINT-CLOUD, France, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ethypharm Group is pleased to announce that a definitive agreement to acquire the Pharmy II Laboratory was signed on 5th April 2019.

Based in the Paris region, Pharmy II is a pharmaceutical laboratory. It was founded in France in 1982. Well established in France, the Pharmy II laboratory specialises in the treatment of pain, particularly mechanical musculo-articular pain and provides healthcare professionals (rheumatologists, mesotherapists, sports physicians), as well as their patients, with a range of solutions designed to be injected locally, using the mesotherapy technique.

Thanks to this acquisition, which is perfectly aligned with the Group's development strategy, Ethypharm is expanding its portfolio with 6 new drugs and adding pharmaceutical specialities in injectable and liquid form.

Bertrand Deluard, Ethypharm Group CEO, adds: 'By entering into a new "specialised" market, Ethypharm is strengthening its commitment to pain management and its support to healthcare professionals".

About Ethypharm

Ethypharm is a European-based specialty pharmaceutical company with global reach and is committed to developing innovative drugs for the treatment of pain, addiction and critical care.

Ethypharm develops and markets specialty drugs and generics that provide added value to healthcare providers and delivers high quality medicines for patients.

The Company employs 1400 people mainly in Europe, and its drugs are marketed in more than 80 countries.

Our ambition is to become a European leader in our three core therapeutic areas of pain, addiction and critical care and to expand our presence in new markets in order to facilitate access to essential medicines for patients around the world.

About the Laboratoires Ethypharm

The Laboratoires Ethypharm are dedicated to placing medicines, developed by the Ethypharm Group, on the French market. The Laboratoires Ethypharm provides health professionals and their patients with essential medicines in the therapeutic areas of pain, addiction and emergency care.

Visit our website to learn more about the Ethypharm Group: www.ethypharm.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/708212/Ethypharm_Logo.jpg