Mobile Repair Network CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands with Store Openings in Two States

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2019 / The largest mobile repair franchise has added two new stores to its growing network. CPR Cell Phone Repair is pleased to welcome store owner Eric Schuermann, and congratulate him on the opening of CPR Meridian in Idaho and CPR Upland in California.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Meridian and Upland, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/meridian-id/ and https://www.cellphonerepair.com/upland-ca/.

"Given Eric's work ethic and previous experiences within the technology sector, CPR feels very confident in his ability to deliver excellent repair services," said Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "We look forward to seeing his two new stores succeed."

CPR Upland is located in Eric's hometown of Upland, California. This store is in Colonies Crossroads Center, one of the highest-grossing regional shopping centers on the West Coast. Eric and his family moved to Meridian in 2015 and recently opened his second store, the first CPR in the state, at the Ustick Marketplace Center in the center of Idaho's Treasure Valley. Whether customers are in need of repair for a cracked screen, water damage, or a more advanced issue, both of Eric's teams are ready to help.

"Our customers are our number one concern. I believe we'll be able to serve the Meridian and Upland communities with higher quality repairs," said Eric Schuermann. "I'm extremely happy with the decision to join the CPR network, and am pleased to report that customers are loving our business."

Eric and his wife are originally from Southern California but moved to Idaho after having children. He has two daughters and a baby son, as of December 2018. He and his family thoroughly enjoy both Meridian and Treasure Valley. When Eric is not at work, he enjoys spending time with his loved ones and also playing softball, golf, video games, and watching movies. To begin a repair at CPR Meridian or CPR Upland or to request a free estimate on any service, visit the stores at the details below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Meridian is located at:

3340 N Eagle Rd

Suite 101

Meridian, ID 83646

Please contact the store at 208-621-2525 or via email: repairs@cpr-meridianid.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/meridian-id/.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Upland is located at:

1889 N Campus Avenue

Upland, CA 91784

Please contact the store at 909-576-9900 or via email: repairs@cpr-upland.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/upland-ca/.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 550 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Jeff Gasner

jeff@cellphonerepair.com

877-856-5101

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/542249/Mobile-Repair-Network-CPR-Cell-Phone-Repair-Expands-with-Store-Openings-in-Two-States