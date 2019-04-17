As outlined in our recent initiation note, 'On a mission', Games Workshop's (GAW) focus on international multi-channel expansion, customer engagement and product innovation, alongside its openness to exploring ways in which to leverage its rich intellectual property (IP) to generate royalty income, is continuing to deliver outstanding results. Strong trading since the half year, and new licensing agreements, lead us to upgrade our FY19 and FY20 earnings forecasts by c 14%.

