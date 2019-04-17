CNH Industrial N.V.: IVECO Valladolid plant achieves Gold Level designation in World Class Manufacturing

London, April 17, 2019

The IVECO commercial vehicles manufacturing facility in Valladolid, Spain has achieved Gold status in the World Class Manufacturing (WCM) program becoming the second CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI/MI: CNHI) site, after the Madrid plant, to do so.

This recognition coincides with the international launch of the new IVECO Daily van which will be manufactured at the plant. The Valladolid site also manufactures cabs for the brand's Trakker and Stralis heavy trucks, with final assembly at the Madrid IVECO plant. In 2018, over 80% of production from Valladolid was destined for global export.

The factory operates under the WCM program, enabling it to efficiently manage the highly complex production process of the Daily range which features over 11,000 product configurations, some 350 colors and six different body types. World Class Manufacturing is one of the global manufacturing industry's highest standards for the integrated management of manufacturing plants and processes. It is a pillar-structured system based on continuous improvement, designed to eliminate waste and loss from the production process by identifying objectives such as zero injuries, zero defects, zero breakdowns and zero waste. To certify improvements, a system of periodic third-party audits evaluates all of the WCM pillars, forming an overall score for each plant that is the basis for three achievement levels: Bronze, Silver and Gold.

The IVECO plant in Valladolid has been the recent recipient of several awards which contributed to the prestigious WCM Gold Level status. Last year the plant was recognized for its "visionary leadership" in the transformation towards Industry 4.0 in the 'Manufacturing Leadership Awards', conferred by American consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, and, in September, was awarded the Manufacturing Excellence Award by the American Association for Manufacturing Excellence (AME), which acknowledges leading companies in innovation, creativity, continuous improvement, as well as best practices.

