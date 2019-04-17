Cloud Distribution and Cato Networks Partner to Offer Global MPLS Alternative

With connectivity becoming increasingly dynamic and greater customer demand for improved visibility and control over their WANs, Cloud Distribution's onboarding of Cato Networks will enable reseller partners to offer SD-WAN as a service, a true replacement for global MPLS

READING, England, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud First" Next-generation value added distributor (VAD) Cloud Distribution, specialists in Cyber Security, Networking and Data Protection Solutions has partnered with Cato Networks to provide the new software-defined WAN, in the cloud, protected by a tightly integrated set of security services.

Legacy MPLS networks have traditionally been the default solution for international communications but remain a costly solution and lack the functionality and simplicity that end user organisations are now demanding. First generation SD-WAN provided an insight into overcoming some of these challenges, but Cato Networks' next-generation solution is fulfilling that promise by providing a true SLA-driven, global MPLS alternative.

Named a Visionary in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure, Cato Cloud connects all business resources including data centers, branches, mobile users and cloud infrastructure into a secure, optimized global network.

Luca Simonelli, Vice President of Sales, EMEA, at Cato Networks said: "Through our partnership with Cloud Distribution, resellers can now provide a highly cost effective, and scalable and secure WAN to their customer base whilst removing the complexity and cost that comes with traditional MPLS. This means an easy solution deployment without the capacity constraints, costly maintenance overhead, and restricted visibility and control. This is where new technology meets demand!"

Adam Davison, Sales & Marketing Director for Cloud Distribution commented: "We are seeing a clear and rapid shift away from MPLS technologies and we've heard the demands of reseller partners who want to offer a next-generation alternative. Cato Networks combines both network security and the ability for modern, dynamic networks to be easily deployed in a robust cloud solution. For our partners, Cato offers true differentiation over MPLS and even from other SD-WAN point solutions, with a 100% channel friendly model and strong margins. We can't wait to get started!"

Cloud Distribution is taking Cato Networks to the UK market and supporting reseller partners with enablement, marketing and lead generation initiatives, such as our monthly end user webinars through the Cloud Altitude Program. Cloud is looking for up to 10 partners in the WAN/UC space who understand and have sold traditional MPLS to be the first to take Cato's SD-WAN as a service solution to market.



About Cloud

Cloud Distribution is a Cloud First value-added distributor of disruptive next generation cyber security, networking and datacentre solutions that VARs can take to market quickly and easily. It currently distributes, Acronis, Actifio, Aerohive, Altaro, Arista Networks, AVI Networks, BlackBerry, Cato Networks, CybSafe, Exinda, HyTrust, Lookout, Pcysys, Peplink, Pivot3, SilverFort, Securonix, Vectra Networks. Its portfolio of disruptive security and networking solutions helps resellers to differentiate themselves from the competition and create new markets to sell in. The company was founded in 2009 by senior executives with a wealth of experience in the security, networking and optimisation space. Its philosophy is to take innovative, cutting-edge vendors into the UK market by recruiting and working together with skilled, reputable, market making partners. For further information, please visit https://www.Cloud-distribution.com/ or follow us on Twitter @Cloudtweeters

About CATO Networks

Cato, the cloud-native carrier, provides organizations with a global, secure managed SD-WAN service, powered by the scalability, self-service and agility of the cloud. Cato replaces MPLS and multiple point solutions with a converged, agile and affordable cloud-based platform built for the digital business. Using Cato, customers easily migrate from MPLS to SD-WAN, improve global connectivity to on-premises and cloud applications, enable secure branch internet access everywhere, and securely integrate cloud datacenters and mobile users into the network. CatoNetworks.com @CatoNetworks.

