Tension Control System Market to Upsurge Owing to Rising Demand for Automation From Printing, Packaging, Laminating, & Textile Industry by 2028: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The global tension control system market is expected to display higher growth rate over the next ten years. Rapid surge in market of tension control system is credited to the rising demand for automated tension control systems from printing, packaging, laminating, and textile industry. Rising inclination towards flexible printing & packaging from rigid packaging is expected to drive the growth of market of tension control system over the forecast period. Globally, market is predicted to generate massive revenue over the next ten years, providing numerous opportunities for industry participants to invest in research and development of tension control systems. Tension control systems are capable of monitoring and regulating the mechanical tension that is suspended over it. Tension control systems are typically semi-automated or fully automated.

Tension control systems are responsible for factors including machine speed phase, machine acceleration, steady speed and speed deceleration. Emergency stoppage case is built into tension control systems in order to completely avoid the web breakage. The load cell/force transducer is key element of tension control systems, which is required for calculating tensions directly in the tension zones of a moving web system. The load cell/force transducer transmits a signal to the controller for implementing corrective action to the monitor tension in web system. Tension control systems are increasingly used in paper processing, and printing & packaging industries, particularly in Asia Pacific and European region.

The tension control system market is broadly categorized into major segments based on the application type such as paper & packaging industry, plastic film industry, textile sector, aluminum foil manufacturing sector, and wires & cables industry. Paper & packaging industry segment is growing rapidly in the tension control system market with substantial revenue generation in the last few years. Growing popularity of tension control systems in paper & packaging industry segment is attributed to the increasing product penetration and inclination towards automation of manufacturing processes.

The tension control system market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in implementation of latest technologies in packaging sector, surge in number of research & development activities and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure in the region. In European region, Germany, France, and United Kingdom are projected to witness steady growth. Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold a major share in the tension control system market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with strong economic growth, increasing manufacturing activities, rapid industrialization, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

The key players in the tension control system market are Maxcess International, Inc., Montalvo Corp., Erhardt+Leimer GmbH, Double E Co., Nireco Corp., Owecon ApS, FMS Corp., and Warner Electric Co.

The global Tension Control System market was valued at $XX million in 2017, and Radiant Insights analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2028. This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Tension Control System from 2013-2018 and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Tension Control System market.

