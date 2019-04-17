U.S. Sanitary Ware Market to Reach $5.68 Bn, by 2025 at 4% CAGR, Says AMR

Emergence of concept bathrooms rise in new home sales, and growth in online retail are expected to drive the growth of the U.S. sanitary ware market

PORTLAND, Oregon, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "U.S. Sanitary Ware Market by Product Type (Toilet Sinks, Wash Basins, Pedestals, Cisterns ), Material (Ceramics, Pressed Metals, Acrylic Plastics & Perspex and Others), Distribution Channel (Retail Distribution and Wholesale Distribution), and Location (Commercial and Residential): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025." The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market share, key segments, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the US sanitary ware market garnered $4.16 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach$5.68 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4% from 2018 to 2025.

Emerging trend of concept bathrooms, growth in bathroom boutiques, increase in home sales, and growth in online retail drive the market growth. However, environmental concerns coupled with stringent regulations restrain the growth of the market. Conversely, opportunities to expand business on online platforms are expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the market.

Toilet sinks/water closets segment to dominate through 2025

Among product types, the toilet sinks/water closets segment accounted for more than one-third of the market share in 2017 and will maintain its dominance through 2025, owing to high unit prices and maximum volume sales. However, the pedestals segment would register the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Ceramics segment to be lucrative through 2025

Among materials, the ceramics segment captured more than three-fourths of the market share in 2017 and would maintain its dominance through 2025. The same segment is likely to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.4% through the forecast period. Versatility and pleasant appearance make ceramic the most popular material used by manufacturers to manufacture high-quality sanitary fittings.

Wholesale distribution segment to lead in terms of revenue through 2025

Among distribution channels, the wholesale distribution segment garnered 76.5% of the market share in 2017 and would maintain its revenue lead through 2025, owing to low product prices, capabilities to provide sanitary ware in bulk volumes and lower lead time. However, the retail distribution segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Commercial segment to be lucrative through 2025

Among locations, the commercial segment captured nearly two-fifths of the market share in 2017 and is likely to maintain its revenue lead throughout the forecast period. However, the residential segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.5% during the study period.

Industry Frontrunners

The key market players analyzed in the report include Geberit AG, LIXIL Group Corporation, Jaquar Group, HSIL Limited, LAUFEN Bathrooms AG, CERA Sanitaryware Limited, Corona, Kohler Co., TOTO Ltd., Lecico Egypt, Masco Corporation (Delta Faucet Company), Elkay Manufacturing Company, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., Villeroy & Boch, Duravit AG, and USCT Bath. These companies have implemented various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and others to gain a stronghold in the industry.

